Clean sweep of wins for Preston as season kicks into gear

Week two of the Herts Cricket League season brought a clean sweep for Preston.

All three sides that played won and even the thirds claimed maximum points after their opponents conceded.

The first team got their first win of the season in the Championship with a 72-run success over Dunstable Town.

Batting first they racked up a mammoth 294-8, the ever consistent James Stevens (49) getting the ball rolling before Nivin Sathyajith hit a sensational 91 off just 64 balls.

Ed Wharton (3-40) and Casey Walker (2-27) kept Dunstable to 25-4 inside 10 overs and they kept chipping away with wickets as the reply finished in the 44th over.

The seconds beat Leverstock Green by 85 runs in Division Five A, Dominic Baldwin (45) and Pete Gooden (43) their top scorers in a total of 210.

In reply 3-25 from David Fleckney and four wickets shared between Gurpreet Singh and Bhavin Patel were more than enough to see Leverstock off with more than 11 overs to go.





The fourths win came by eight wickets against Redbourn, 50 from John Garnham doing the business.

Letchworth meanwhile had 16-year-old debutant Joe Davidson to thank for their seven-wicket win at Old Albanian in Division One.

The youngster took 2-24 from his 10 overs with a fine spell of slow left-arm bowling, including the crucial wicket of opener Ben Westhead.

Liam Bishton chipped in with 3-35 as the hosts limped to 186-9 in their 50 overs.

That was never going to be enough, especially after a controlled and confident opening stand of 137 between David Sprittles (66) and Will Aitkenhead (61)and unbeaten innings from Christy O’Brien and Daren Lewis got Letchworth home inside 37 overs.

There was also success on Sunday in the T20 Cup over Knebworth. O’Brien was in brutal form opening the batting with his 60 not out including 10 fours and a six as Letchworth made light work of chasing 114.

That now leaves them two from two in the divisional stage of the cup competition and in prime position to progress to the knockout stages.

The seconds also won, beating Potters Bar by seven wickets with Nathan Sprittles (97*) and Kyle Dix (3-46) their stars with bat and ball.

Ickleford fell to a two-wicket defeat in a low scoring Division Two game at Watford.

John Hilliard top scored with 27 not out as Ickleford made just 125 and home opener Gaurav Shinigare's 52 not out was enough to see them home in the 37th over.

The Ickleford bowlers did at least make sure his team-mates struggled with Thomas Brown, Eswar Krishnamurthy and Fakhar Islam all taking two wickets each.

The second team lost by 24 runs against Clifton. Richard Peareth took 3-25, Scot Crouch 2-26 and Nadeem Akhtar 2-23 as Clifton were dismissed for 117.

In reply Ickleford made 93 with Mark Nunneley, Sam Giggle and Jak Phillips the only ones to made a real dent.