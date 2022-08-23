D-day looms for Preston and Hitchin on penultimate weekend of the season

Jack Stevens took four wickets in Preston's victory over Luton Town. - Credit: PRESTON CRICKET CLUB

The stage is set for a winner takes all contest in the Herts Cricket League Championship after Preston leapt above Hitchin and out of the relegation zone.

The two sides meet each other at the Recreation Ground in the penultimate round of fixtures with Preston now 14 points above their neighbours after a dominant eight-wicket win against Luton Town & Indians.

It was their fourth win in five, a run that has come at just the right time and was led by 4-36 from Jack Stevens as they bowled the home side out for 88.

And after losing both openers early, Jake George (26*) and Nivin Sathyajith (36*) saw them home inside 21 overs.

Hitchin were beaten by six wickets at home to Shenley Village.

Preston seconds won by 88 runs against Hertford in Division Five A.

Batting first they made an impressive 298-3, George Biggs and Jack Morecroft putting on a partnership of 164.

Biggs fell for a superb 84 but it was Morecroft who went on to make the ton, racking up 114 not out.

In reply Preston skipper David Fleckney led the bowling figures with 3-26 while James Battersby took 2-39 and Ashley Catlin 2-38 as Hertford finished on 210-9 in their 50 overs.

The fourths beat Ickleford thirds by six wickets at Whitwell.

Ickleford got to 173, around 50 below par, with 58 for both David Baker and Mark Nunneley.

Preston's opening pair of Craig Tennant (79) and Chris Harper (36) put on 132 and despite wickets for Harry Chan (2-25), Leo Mason and Sam Larsen, they reached their target in the 30th over.

Ickleford's first team fought hard against leaders Chorleywood before slipping to a three-wicket loss in Division Two A.

Eswar Krishnamurthy yet again was the backbone of the Ickleford innings making 50 in his last game of the season but the home side made a below par 138.

Luke Marsden took three wickets in reply and Tom Brown two as Ickleford sensed hope with the visitors reduced to 69-6 and both Edward Lye and Callum Scott were dropped before they made a crucial 64-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Sam Draper finally made the breakthrough but only with six runs needed.

The seconds were well beaten by Flamstead who amassed 316-8 in their 50 overs, Sandaru Baddegama scored a brilliant chanceless 151, but Ickleford dropped no less than 12 catches.

Scot Crouch took three wickets and Adam Parkin hit 50 but Ickleford were beaten by 204 runs.

Knebworth Park's title hopes in Division Three A took a hit as they were beaten for the first time in nine games at Dunstable.

There was accurate bowling but they could shift the home batsmen as Dunstable reached 217, Alex Richmond with best figures of 4-56.

The batting performance in reply lacked its usual sharpness and only a determined 30 from Charlie Randall and Kobie Richmond's 29 salvaged a decent score of 169 all out, the final wicket falling in the 48th over.

The seconds lost by 43 runs to bottom club Radlett to keep the Division Six A safety hopes on ice.

The visitors batted first and got to 254-6, a number of dropped catches hindering the Park.

Jack Randall claimed an expensive 2-72 from his 10 overs but Danny Digweed (0-20) and Graham Fisher (2-24) did put the brakes on Radlett's charge.

Mark Woods made a magnificent 101 to lay the foundation of a reply helped by 42from Wayne Hunt and James Hobbs's 34.

But from 180-1, and with a required rate of six an over, they crumbled to 211 all out.

The thirds again failed to capitalise on a good start, losing by eight wickets at home to Reed.

Miles Baron (41) and Adam Hassall (26) were the best performers with the bat.

Knebworth are also hosting their annual fun day on Sunday.

As ever, there will be lots going on with the added benefit this year being the women's final home league game of the season alongside kids' cricket on the bottom ground.

Bouncy castles, kids games and lots of other activities will keep the little ones entertained while a barbeque, bar and band should be enough for the older ones.

Datchworth could be dropping out of the division after falling to second from bottom with a three-wicket loss at Allenburys & County Hall.

Luke Bennett was the top scorer with the bat with 37 while S.Geraets took 5-34.