Stone memorial to much-loved chairman added to Preston Cricket Club

The memorial stone offers views of the pitch at Preston Cricket Club. - Credit: PRESTON CC

Preston Cricket Club has a new addition to its outfield - a permanent memorial of a much-loved chairman.

Paul Constantinidi died last year after a courageous fight against illness and the club joined forces with his family, Tom Williams and the team at Maydencroft to place a memorial stone.

There was also thanks to the Pilkington family for contributing the stone.

Preston Cricket Club co-chairman Mark Waters with Maydencroft managing director Tom Williams. - Credit: PRESTON CC

Any thoughts that Preston's first-team would sink like a stone out of the Herts Cricket League Championship have been shelved after a superb three-wicket win over second-placed Shenley Village.

Instead they have moved six-points clear of the relegation places with five games to go.

Preston lost the toss and Shenley made 207-9, Mark Waters on his return to the side for the first time in two years taking 3-29.





In reply they lost James Stevens early but the pair of Will Gallimore (56) and Jake George (91) scored 123 in just 21 overs to put them on course for victory.

Wickets did fall to leave them 181-7 but Will Mercer (15*) and Pete Murrell (11*) got Preston over the line.

The seconds lost by five wickets to Old Camdenians, Ben Hill hitting 68, and the fourths were beaten by 132 runs against their Hitchin counterparts, Luke Fox (95) and Tim Porter (97) the stars for Hitchin.

Preston thirds won though, beating Pinner by seven wickets to pull clear at the top of Division Nine B.





Amit Rajani took 4-23 and Arif Islam 4-20 as Pinner were bowled out for 155 and a huge 91 not out from Callum Blair got them to 158-3 in the 30th over.





Knebworth Park are in touching distance of promotion from Division Three A after a sixth straight win.

They beat Rickmansworth by 103 runs to remain second, 84 points clear of Chipperfield Clarendon

Skipper Adam Sergeant led from the front with an aggressive 79 as Park smashed 274-4, featuring in a 99-run opening partnership with Louis Champion (41), while Archie Stephens (49) and Charlie Randall (54) also scored well.

The dry wicket aided the spinners, so it was a bonus for Knebworth when opening pacemen Gareth Jones 2 for 26 and Randall 1 for 27 made early inroads into the visitors batting and with off spinner Jack Orchard bagging a wicket they were struggling at 56 for 4.

Alex Richmond took care of the Rickmansworth middle order with 5-37 and there was 2-26 from Gareth Jones as the away side were bowled out for 171.

Ickleford's first team was without a game and there were defeats for the seconds and thirds.

The fourths though enjoyed a superb win over divisional leaders Lutonian, winning by four wickets.

Shashi Mishra claimed 3-13 and Sidney Miranda 3-27 while Jayden Lidder managed 2-23 as Lutonian were all out for 123.

Ashish Mishra opened the batting with a fine 42 and Ben Whelan (29) and Ollie Ellis Holmes (24*) finshed off a deserved success.