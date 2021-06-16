Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Draws for Letchworth and Preston provide hope that the only way is up

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:45 AM June 16, 2021   
James Stevens hits the deck while bowling for Preston against Luton Town & Indians.

James Stevens hits the deck while bowling for Preston against Luton Town & Indians. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Preston and Letchworth continue to struggle at the wrong end of the Herts Cricket League Championship table but there was at least the comfort of both games being drawn.

George Crouch bowling for Letchworth against Dunstable.

George Crouch bowling for Letchworth against Dunstable. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

With the division now using timed matches to decide contests, Letchworth hosted Dunstable Town and despite a mammoth 311-5 from the visitors in 60 overs, the Whitethorn Lane-based club batted out for 61 overs, finishing on 187-7.

Letchworth skipper Tim Graham bowling against Dunstable.

Letchworth skipper Tim Graham bowling against Dunstable. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The wickets were spread evenly between five different bowlers and David Sprittles top-scored with the bat as he got to 74.

Letchworth V Dunstable - George Crouch bowling for Letchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Letchworth drew with Dunstable at Whitethorn Lane. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The result leaves Letchworth bottom of the table eight points behind Preston who dropped into the bottom two with their opponents on Saturday, Luton Town & Indians, jumping ahead of them.

On a flat track in the baking sun, Luton won the all-important toss and elected to bat.

And it proved a great decision as they declared 55 overs later on 300-9, Murtaza Shabbir Trunkwala doing most of the damage with 122 although 74 from skipper Dhruv Patel wasn't far behind.

Callum Henderson was the star bowler for Preston against Luton Town & Indians.

Callum Henderson was the star bowler for Preston against Luton Town & Indians. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Callum Henderson was the star for Preston, doing very well to record 5-68, while Max Anderson managed 3-77. 

In reply Preston set out in comfortable fashion as George Biggs (21) and James Stevens (56) set a good platform.

Preston V Luton Town .Picture: Karyn Haddon

Preston played out a draw against Luton Town & Indians in the Herts Cricket League Championship. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

However, Trunkwala wasn’t finished and he starved Preston from his 20 overs, recording figures of 4-49, but Preston successfully held out for a draw, finishing on 189-9. 

Preston V Luton Town .Picture: Karyn Haddon

Preston played out a draw against Luton Town & Indians in the Herts Cricket League Championship. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Preston's attention now switches to a trip to Shenley Village in the league on Saturday and then the crunch clash with Foxton on Sunday in the last 32 of the National Village Cup. 

The second team though crushed Old Finchleians in Division Six A.

Bhav Patel took 3-17 and Ashley Catlin 3-10 as OFs were dismissed for just 66. Pete Gooden finished unbeaten on 30 as Preston chased down the total inside 16 overs.

In Division Nine B the thirds won a low-scoring game against Chestnut Rosedale.

Batting first, Preston were dismissed for 133 in only 28 overs, Luke Ponder and Greig Hearne top scoring with 36 each.

Callum Blair then starred with the ball for Preston, taking remarkable figures of 5-8 to help bowl out Rosedale for 84, giving the threes a comfortable 49-run victory. 

