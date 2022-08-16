Lashings back at Letchworth and Herts Cricket League reaches crucial stage

The star-studded Lashings squad hits Letchworth on Friday - and the club are giving a special offer to Comet Sport readers.

Lashings are fronted by their president, West Indian legend Sir Gordon Greenidge and will field a side in the T20 contest against the home club that will include ex-test players.

It starts at 3.30pm with the gates of Letchworth’s Whitethorn Lane open from 1pm.

The day will feature a public bar and a barbeque and while admission is £5, the club have said anyone who presents a copy of this article will get in for half-price.

Letchworth remain worryingly just above the drop zone in Division One of the Herts Cricket League after a 17-run loss to Redbourn which, coupled with Langleybury's victory over Harpenden II, leaves them just five points above the safety line.

The visitors made 233 batting first with Tom Kilby taking 4-30 for Letchworth.

But despite 51 from Will Aitkenhead and 35 from both Praveen Bhatti and Nathan Sprittles, the home side ran out of overs and finished on 216-7.

Preston picked up a sensational victory to keep their own hopes of beating the drop from the Championship well and truly alive.

The beat champions Old Owens by five wickets at the Recreation Ground and in style.

Put into the field first Preston defied the conditions to pin Owens back, with Casey Walker's 4-31 the best figures as Owens finished on 214-7.





In reply Ed Wharton took on the Old Owens bowlers with a series of frightening attacking strokes as he accounted for most of the runs scored in an opening partnership of 76 with Philip Simpson.

He would eventually be the third man out, ending on 108 from 68 balls with 13 fours and seven sixes.

By that point though Preston were on 140, leaving Nivin Sathyajith (32*) and Will Gallimore 34 to guide them over the line in the 33rd over.

They are still in the bottom two but are now just seven points behind Hitchin who lost by five wickets to resurgent Broxbourne.

Ickleford confirmed their Division Two A status for another season despite a 53-run loss to Old Elizabethans.

Hoddesdon's loss to Abbots Langley means they can no longer catch Ickleford.

Thomas Brown took 2-30 and Luke Marsden 3-34 against OEs but the pick of the bowlers was Fakhar Islam with 4-21 .

Tom Willoughby's 44 not out was the best Ickleford score with the bat.

Knebworth Park secured promotion from Division Three A with a 187-run victory over North Enfield - their eighth in a row.

It leaves them 119 points clear of third place with three matches left but still seven adrift of leaders West Herts who also continue winning.

Openers Louis Champion (68) and Josh Roseberry (65) led the way as Park finished on 321-9, Archie Stephens (54), Charlie Randall (37) and Kobie Richmond (27) also contributing.

Randall (3-24) and Alex Richmond (3-26) were the pick of the bowlers for Park who wrapped things up inside 32 overs.

Baldock lost to Sawbridgeworth in Division Five B by six wickets. Skipper Daniel Plumb's 58 was the one highlight for Baldock who have dropped to fifth.