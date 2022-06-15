Four out of five ain't bad as Letchworth enjoy a spectacular Saturday

Letchworth Garden City Cricket Club picked up four wins from five in the Herts League. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

An inconsistent and indifferent season at Letchworth Garden City Cricket Club sprung to life with four wins from five outings.

The firsts got their third win of the Herts Cricket League Division One season with a convincing eight-wicket success at leaders Redbourn.

Having lost the toss and been asked to field, the bowlers delivered an excellent performance to dismiss their hosts for just 143.

Richard Stewart was the tormentor in chief as he claimed 5-25 in a maiden first-team five wicket haul.

And they made light work of the chase too, cruising home in 34 overs with David Sprittles finishing on 69 not out and Christy O'Brien on an unbeaten 42.

The seconds beat Flitwick by a resounding 97 runs, a mammoth second-wicket partnership of 226 between Tom Manning (114) and Josh Brunsdon (111*) getting them to 290-4.

Flitwick were then dismissed for 193 with Dave Albon taking 3-23.

The thirds beat Knebworth Park by two wickets, Bruce Kilby getting 41 not out, and the fourths won by four wickets against Tewin, Graham Bishton taking 3-25 before hitting 57*.

The only defeat of the day came from the fifths who lost by seven wickets to Baldock thirds.

Kieran Lambert and Nathan Derrick took three wickets each for Baldock before the latter hit 50 not out.

The firsts beat Sawbridgeworth by 47 runs, their fourth successive win, making 256-9 in their 50 overs batting first.

The mainstay was a maiden century from Daniel Plumb who ended up exactly on 100.

Ian Williams then claimed three wickets and James Rist two as Sawbo were all out for 209.

The seconds lost by 142 runs to Luton Town.

Hitchin moved fourth in the Championship after a 31-run victory at home to Broxbourne.

It was the first timed game of the season but it needed a stunning knock from number 10 James Tilbury, ably supported by Musa Ilyas, to rescue the situation when Hitchin were 76-8 inside just 25 overs.

Tilbury finished on 111, smashed from just 89 balls and containing 15 fours and four sixes, as they rallied to 223 all out.

Hitchin's usual opening bowlers then did a number on the visitors with the new ball.

Sam Rippington took 3-40 while Shaftab Khalid finished with 4-49 from 19 overs as Broxbourne found themselves at 159-7 and thinking of the draw.

Hitchin though were able to get through the blockade and take the win.

Preston are now one place behind them after an eight-wicket loss to leaders Old Owens.

They won the toss and batted first but made just 117, William Gallimore (29) and Ed Wharton (27) their top scorers, and the Potters Bar-based side eased home in the 21st over.

Ickleford had a mixed Saturday with wins for the seconds and fourths but defeat for the firsts and thirds.

A disappointing batting performance was the ones downfall at home to Old Elizabethans as they finished on 97 when chasing 177.

Thomas Brown was the pick of their bowlers with 3-16 from his 10 overs.

The thirds lost to unbeaten Markyate by 164 runs, Nick Webb taking three wickets, but the fourths won a nail-biting finish with their Knebworth Park counterparts.

Park made 148 with Roy Izzard taking 3-5, Tom Harvey 3-31 and Jake Ellis-Holmes 2-30 but it needed the last-wicket pair of Izzard and Charlie Wren to grab the nine runs required.

Ollie Ellis-Holmes hit a stylish 51 before having to retire.

The seconds comprehensively thumped Hertingfordbury by 111 runs after making a whopping 307-6.

Adam Parkin hit a brilliant 105 while James Dermont managed 55 before Nadeem Akhtar took 4-52 and Scot Crouch 3-49.