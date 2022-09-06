Relegation battles result in mixed outcomes on final day of Herts League season

Relegation battles took centre stage on the final day of the Herts Cricket League season with varying degrees of success.

Hitchin's job to stay in the Championship was nigh on impossible but they still almost managed it.

Going into the game at home to champions Old Owens, they were 22 points behind Dunstable, however managed to claim all 25 by inflicting only the third loss of the year to the Potters Bar-based club.

Sam Rippington took 4-41 and there was 3-25 from Musa Ilyas before Hitchin got to their revised target with more than 12 overs to spare and with six wickets in hand.

Saad Waqas was their top scorer with 33.

Unfortunately for Hitchin, Dunstable claimed six points in the loss to Broxbourne to finish three points above them.

Letchworth's task was nearly as tough, trailing Langleybury by 12 in Division One going into the final round.

But they defeated Leverstock Green away by two wickets before news filtered through that Langleybury had lost by four wickets at St Margaretsbury, picking up 13 points in the process.

It meant Letchworth were five points ahead of them although in the end both survived, Harpenden seconds defeat to Redbourn sending them down.

Letchworth had held their hosts to 201-8, 4-23 from David Sprittles key to that.

A confident start in reply took Letchworth to 73-2 and they survived a middle-order slump to 101-6 thanks to Prav Bhatti and George Denman.

Letchworth were on 185 when Denman departed for 46 and Bhatti got the winning runs to finish on 50 not out and keep the club in the third tier.

Stevenage couldn't take advantage of an Old Elizabethans defeat as they lost by 46 runs to Chorleywood, leaving them third in Division Two A and outside the promotion places.

A brilliant maiden century by 15-year-old Eden Scott was in vain as Ickleford were beaten by Hoddesdon.

He was never in trouble, making 107 out of a total of 203 but the visitors were given a revised target of 101 in 33 overs and they eased to that with the loss of just one wicket.

Knebworth had a teenager in form too as they cemented their promotion from Division Three A with a crushing 10-wicket win over Allenburys & County Hall.

Amelia Kemp produced a devastating spell and claimed 4-12 in nine overs to leave Allenburys all out for 72

Alex Richmond's double took him to 39 for the season.

Louis Champion led Park to victory with a brutal assault, finishing on 54 not out from just 28 deliveries, Josh Roseberry his foil with a more modest 17 from 26.