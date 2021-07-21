Amelia Kemp makes Knebworth Park history as first lady to play for first team

Published: 8:15 AM July 21, 2021

Amelia Kemp made history at Knebworth Park Cricket Club by becoming the first woman to play in their first team. - Credit: MIKE JONES

Even after 150 years there was still a need to re-write the record books at Knebworth Park Cricket Club - as Amelia Kemp became the first lady to play in the club's first team.

She had company too, 15-year-old Luke Malby also making his debut for the side, and although the pair couldn't prevent Park from falling to a 106-run defeat at home to Chorleywood in Division Two A of the Herts Cricket League, they both turned in performances of the highest order.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first on an excellent wicket and opener Ryan Evans got them off to an excellent start with 73 but the youngsters were able to stop him in his tracks, Kemp getting the wicket on her way to 1-28 with Malby diving to take the catch.

He also took a sharp run-out to cap a fine fielding display although a late flurry of runs took Chorleywood to 254.

Park needed a solid start but unfortunately the top order struggled against some tight bowling with only Matt Inman (20) providing any resistance and they slumped to 52-5.

Kemp then joined Malby at the crease and started a battling comeback.

She fell for 12 but Malby (16*) kicked on and he assisted Matt Hutchinson as he made a combative 59 not out with a combination of powerful strokes and dogged defence.

It wasn't enough though but despite Park’s innings closing on 148-6, the age and experience of the team made it a fine performance with memorable moments for both Kemp and Malby.

Stevenage missed the chance to close in on the top two as they fell five runs short at home to bottom club Kings Langley.

Three wickets each for Moses Anil (3-17) and Rhys Stewart (3-24) had dismissed the visitors for 105 but after reaching 99-6 a calamitous ending saw the final four wickets fall in the space of 11 balls and for just one run, three of them coming in the same over for Andrew Burnell.

Karan Anand top-scored for Stevenage with 41 as they find themselves fourth, 53 points behind second-placed Abbots Langley.

Baldock though do remain firmly in the promotion hunt after a 105-run win over Welwyn Garden City at Avenue Park.

The visitors opted to field and after a tentative start, Baldock took control, eventually finishing on 255-9.

The innings was built on a brilliant maiden century for Jack Farmer (106) and a brutal 62 from Adam Hewitt.

And Welwyn never got close in reply as Baldock's bowlers, led by 4-18 from Alistair Jones and Tim Dean's 3-15, see them off for 150.

They remain second, three points behind leaders Redbourn and 25 clear of Boxmoor.

The seconds backed up last week's win with another one, beating Old Albanian by four runs courtesy of a brilliant 114 from Randy Fitzgibbon and 4-25 from spinner Robin Witts.

The thirds lost to Ware though despite Hayden Cooper taking 3-35 and Kieran Lambert 4-18.