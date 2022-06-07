Knebworth Park rocking after derby win over Datchworth

Liam Gallagher may have taken centre stage at their home ground but Knebworth Park were still able to rock out away to neighbours Datchworth - claiming a 129-run win.

The success in Division Three A of the Herts Cricket League, their second in a row, moves them second behind runaway leaders West Herts.

A fine 57 from Louis Champion set them on the way with the experience of Matt Hutchinson (45) and Charlie Randall (36) steering them to 233.

Datchworth's most successful bowler was Jamie Clark with 4-43.

Knebworth had an early setback when opening bowler Gareth Jones pulled up injured in his first over but 6-15 in nine overs from Alex Richmond as well as 2-32 for Hutchinson saw Park dismiss their hosts for 104.

It was a good weekend for Ickleford with victories for three of their four teams.

The firsts comfortably beat Holtwhites Tribinis in Division Two A thanks to a fine all-round display from Eswar Krishnamurthy.

He took 3-22 as Holtwhites made 157, then followed up with 64 not out to steer Ickleford home by five wickets.

Axel Morris managed 3-35 while Fakhir Islam took 2-41 and there was 31 from Duncan Jenner as he put on 52 for the second wicket with Krishnamurthy.

The seconds got their first win of the season, beating Mill Hill Village with 4-21 from Scot Crouch and 29 from both Ben Mason and Richard Peareth, while the thirds defeated Hitchin fourths by seven wickets.

Adam Ross and James Kench each took three wickets before 84 not out from Dave Pursey.

Hitchin's firsts were beaten by Dunstable Town in the Championship, going down by 64 runs.

They put the hosts in after a rain-delayed start but they still managed to make a respectable 229-8, Shaftab Khalid the pick of the Hitchin bowlers with 3-41.

They suffered an awful start, Ajay Momi going in the first over and despite a solid fourth-wicket partnership between Khalid (43) and Saad Waqas (36), together with 35 for Alex Binnie and an impressive 15 from youngster Sam Bayley, Hitchin were all out for 165.

Preston did win, beating Hemel Hempstead by 22 runs, Philip Simpson (58) and Will Mercer (53) putting on 105 for the second wicket and Ed Wharton taking 3-38.

Baldock beat Flamstead by 33 runs at Avenue Park with a couple of stand-out performances.

Baldock made 233-9 with skipper Daniel Plumb 63 not out and Jas Singh on 43 but it was James Rist who stole the show as he took 6-43, his maiden five-wicket haul for the first team.

The seconds lost by five wickets to Great Gaddesden with Andrew French getting 41 and Julian Rudder 47*.