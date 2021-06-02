Knebworth Park and Baldock enjoy more victories to ease their way top of their divisions

Published: 3:00 PM June 2, 2021

Knebworth Park’s first team made it five wins from five competitive outings this summer with a comfortable victory over old rivals Kings Langley.

This one came in the Herts Cricket League and leaves them level on points with Abbots Langley at the top of Division Two A.

Park posted what proved to be an above par 179, led by an excellent 74 from Charlie Randall and well supported by 44 from Josh Roseberry, the pair putting on a partnership of 85.

In reply, Langley made a quick start reaching 24 without loss from five overs but once Archie Stephens was introduced followed by club stalwart Guy Warman, Knebworth stemmed the scoring and eased to an 87-run win.

During an unbroken combined spell of 20 overs, Stephens returned a match-winning 4-10, with Warman contributing 3-25 before league debutant Ben Parkash finished things off with 2-11.

Baldock sit proudly on top of Division Five B after victory over Hertingfordbury made it three wins on the bounce.

The three-wicket success saw Baldock's bowling and fielding restrict the hosts to 141-9 in their 50 overs, Tim Dean taking 3-18.

The chase didn't start brilliantly, Baldock reduced to 20-3, but 43 blasted by Adam Hewitt changed the momentum and 44 not out from skipper Julian Muir sealed the victory.

Baldock seconds lost to a strong Redbourn, going down by five wickets and a disappointing batting performance saw the thirds lose by 114 runs to Little Berkhamsted Sahibs, despite 3-41 from Hayden Cooper.

The fourths though registered their first win by beating Tewin on the last ball, needing three but only getting one. Martin Malocco top-scored for Baldock with 32 not out.

A fine 70 from Tom Bonham proved in vain as Stevenage lost by three wickets to Redbourn in Division Two A.

His knock came in 87 balls but with no real support elsewhere they limped to 123 all out.

The chase was completed in 36 overs although the bowling of Rhys Stewart (3-26) and Moses Anil (1-33) kept Stevenage in the game for a while.

Ickleford suffered a traumatic Saturday with all four sides losing, with the first team's loss a big worry.

They dismissed Old Albanians for 90, Thomas Brown taking three wickets with two each for Eswar Krishnamurthy and Luke Marsden.

But their reply was a disaster as they were skittled for just 20, extras supplying six of the runs.

The seconds lost to leaders Frogmore, despite five wickets for Duncan Jenner and 14-year-old pair Leo Mason and Eden Scott impressing, and the thirds went down by 10 runs to Hitchin fourths.

Nick Webb (3-10), Rob Day (2-12) and Frank Finch (3-46) bowled well and there was 44 not out from Dave Pursey with 26 for Archie Macintosh and an aggressive 28 from Adam Ross.

The fourths' debut ended in a honourable defeat by five runs to Hatfield Hyde, Roy Izzard and Charlie Wren getting two wickets each with one for 13-year-old Joe Dalrymple, his second ball on his senior debut.

In reply Ashish Mistra batted really well for 31.