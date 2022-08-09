Ickleford in a rush as they find their stride against Holtwhites

Eswar Krisnamurthy took four wickets as Ickleford beat Holtwhites Trinibis. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Ickleford broke their five-match losing streak in Herts Cricket League Division Two A in style - and in rapid fashion too.

It took them just 150 minutes to bowl Holtwhites Trinibis out for 79 and then reaching the target in 14 overs and for the loss of one wicket.

Matt Marsden managed 3-20 and Thomas Brown 3-25, the latter playing with father Richard and brother Henry who made his debut for the first team.

The pick of the bowlers though was Eswar Krishnamurthy who removed the tail with 4-16.

The seconds lost by six wickets to Mill Hill Village, Scot Crouch taking two wickets and Sam Guille top-scoring with 27, while the thirds lost a tight game to Hitchin fourths.

They did include a history-making debutant though, Victoria Maguire becoming the first woman to play senior cricket for the club.

Andy Chalmers hit 68 for Ickleford as they fell 10 runs short. Mark Howard and Nasir Nawaz each took two wickets.

Stu Gadsden and Chris White got 50s for Hitchin while Rahul Rai took three wickets.

Preston slipped back into the relegation zone in the Championship after a five-wicket loss at home to now second Hemel Hempstead.

The home side batted first but made a below-par 175, James Stevens the exception with a classy 66, and the target was reached in the 30th over, Phil Simpson picking up 2-20 for Preston.

It doesn't get any easier for Preston despite another home game on Saturday, this one against champions Old Owens.

The seconds, thirds and fourths all lost but there was better fortunes on Sunday as they beat Blunham in a match that saw Ed Wharton recorded Preston’s quickest 50 in a competitive fixture, scored from just 15 balls.

There were also 50s for Nivin Sathyajith, Daniel Plumb and William Gallimore.





Hitchin sit sixth after a draw at home to Dunstable Town.

Shaftab Khalid stayed around for 55 overs as he made a patient 107, his second century of the season. James Tilbury meanwhile thumped 49 in 19 deliveries, including six sixes, as they posted 287 all out.

Hitchin had Dunstable nine down with seven overs to go but try as they might they could not shift the last two batsmen.

Sam Rippington took 3-67 while there was two wickets for Musa Ilyas.

Player availability issues played havoc for the club's other teams with the fifths and sixths forced to concede their games,

The seconds won though, beating Cheshunt Rosedale by two wickets. Harry Gates starred with the ball, taking 4-32, while 40 from Sam Bayley and Kian Postlethwaite's 28 got them across the line.

Baldock lost away to Flamstead in Division Five B by just 11 runs.

Alistair Jones took 4-39 as the home side were all out for 271 but despite 57 from Jack Farmer and a maiden century from Robert Peacock (108), they ran out of overs with two wickets still in hand.

The seconds lost to Great Gaddesdon by 112 runs, Gary O'Brien scoring 97, and 73 not out from Rishabh Joshi helped the thirds to a 68-run victory over WGC.





Knebworth Park earned a derby success away to Datchworth in Division Three A, winning by one wicket.

With seven needed from the last eight balls and runs tough to find, last pair Niels Hart and Scott Page dramatically whacked boundaries to clinch it.

Hart's huge straight six in the penultimate over levelled the score and Page thumped a four down the ground with four balls left to secure the win.

It was a seventh win in a row for Park who had Datch all out for 202 in their final over.

Spencer Bayford (37), Mitch Constable (34) and Tom Bennett (31) were the high scorers for the visitors while Alex Richmond led the way on 3-29 for Knebworth.

Archie Stephens (56) and Matt Hutchinson (45) put on 93 in a crucial fourth-wicket stand while Constable, Tom Butler and Sam Bridgman each got two scalps for Datchworth.

The seconds lost to Old Owens but had a sensational catch by U14 Rafi Combarro to cheer.

With the ball looping over him he turned and dived to take the ball at full stretch.

Ryan Ellis and Mark Wood both took 3-48 and Ian Woods 3-13.