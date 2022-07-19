Crouch re-writes the Ickleford record books with staggering knock

George Crouch set an individual club record for Ickleford with his 227 not out. - Credit: ICKLEFORD CRICKET

An individual club record rescued a tough weekend for Ickleford Cricket Club.

George Crouch was batting for the club's Sunday team in a match against White Walkers and his 227 not out was the biggest by one of their players.

It got them to a massive 372-5 and they dismissed their opponents for 148 to score a 244-run victory.

One day earlier Ickleford had managed just one win, that coming for the thirds as they best Datchworth thirds by seven wickets.

Daniel Harvey took four wickets in four balls and finished with 4-8 in four overs, with Scott Dalrymple taking three wickets, as Datch were dismissed for 83.

The firsts lost by 38 runs to Watford Town in Division Two A of the Herts Cricket League.

Sam Draper was the pick of the bowlers with 5-39 and John Hilliard's 55 late on added respectability but ultimately left them short of Watford's 220.

The seconds lost by 50 runs to Clifton, Faisal Khan getting 3-45 and Adam Parkin hitting 31.

Preston picked up a draw with Dunstable in the Championship, enough to keep them above the relegation zone.

Dunstable made 246-9 in 60 overs, Ed Wharton claiming 4-67 and Max Anderson 3-52, and there was good scores from James Stevens (46), Jake George (69) and Nivin Sathyajith (47) although a middle order collapse left the draw the obvious result.

The seconds beat Leverstock Green by 19 runs, Pushan Chakraborty (30) and Bhavin Patel 4-28 the top scorers, but the thirds lost by two wickets to Reed and the fourths were beaten by Redbourn.

A stunning spell of bowling from Louis Champion helped Knebworth Park to a dramatic win at West Herts in Division Three A.

He swapped keeping duties for bowling after 18 overs and went on to claim an incredible 8-18 in less than nine overs.

It destroyed the home batting, taking them from 103-2 chasing Knebworth's 164-9 to 147 all out.

The results reduces the gap at the top to just seven points.

The thirds and fourths were the others to play and both won.

The threes beat London Colney by 76 runs, Wayne Hunt hitting 87 and Kezia Hassall 58, her second successive half century, as Park got to 258-6.

The win was secured with 3-30 from Mark Woods being the pick of some great bowling.

The fourths beat Hitchin by eight wickets, bowling them out for just 33, David Mantle picking up 4-16 while juniors Jo Hibbins and Drew Myles were also among the wickets.

Baldock picked up a comfortable six-wicket win over Division Five B table toppers Potten End.

All the Baldock bowlers excelled but the best of them was Adam Hewitt with 4-27 and they reached their target of 100 with Daniel Plumb ending up 27 not out.

The seconds lost by eight wickets to Hoddesdon despite 53 from Craig Kelly and Jas Singh scored an unbeaten 100 as the Sunday side beat Watton-at-Stone by six wickets.