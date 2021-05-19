A win for Baldock and a washout for Letchworth as rain proves frustrating again for cricketers

Published: 10:05 AM May 19, 2021

Dave Albon was among the runs for Letchworth's second team and the Sunday side. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Letchworth may have washed out as cricket took another soaking but Baldock's youngsters proved to be rain-gods as they picked up a victory in the Herts Cricket League.

Playing against Welwyn Garden City's third string in Division Five B they took a seven-wicket victory to go top of the tree after two games.

They had bowled the hosts out for 111, Adam Hewitt's 4-24 and 3-23 from James Rist doing the damage, and they strolled to victory in the 34th over with Daniel Plumb on 28 not out after Jonny Gray (27) and Jack Farmer (26) had laid the platform.

The seconds though lost by just one wicket to Old Albanian, Tom Wales starring with 3-23.

The Sunday side added to the wins though with success over Graveley in the league.

Alistair Jones hit 35 not out alongside 27 from 14-year-old Nid Lalli and Rist and Hewitt were again the best bowlers, the latter finishing with figures of 4-26.

Letchworth were left frustrated for the second week running though as rain forced their game to be abandoned.

They were at Shenley Village and had hoped a conclusion could be reached in a reduced 30-overs per side match.

The hosts batted first and reached 168-3 thanks largely to 92 not out from Northants professional Charlie Thurston.

Prav Bhatti was the pick of the Letchworth bowlers with 2-37, taking him to 100 Herts League wickets for the first team.

But the rain returned during the innings break and the game was soon abandoned.

The seconds had more luck as they beat Potton at Whitethorn Lane to go top of Division Three A.

The visitors made 230-9 from 45 overs with old-timer Simon Manning claiming a career-best 6-49.

A wobble to start with was overcome thanks to 57 from Nathan Sprittles and 81 not out from skipper Dave Albon.

The thirds and fifths were also beaten by the weather and despite 48 runs for Mike Hughes and 3-7 from Max Glazebrook, the fourths lost by 13 runs at Bamville.

The Sunday side made it three wins from three as they beat Flitwick by 82 runs.

Albon added another 127 and there were 40-somethings for Jonny Harris and Liam Bishton. Nikhil Nimkar was the pick of the bowlers with 2-14.