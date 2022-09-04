Player ratings: The marks as Stevenage won 2-1 at Crewe Alexandra

Player Ratings

A poor first half was replaced by an excellent second period and eventually a 2-1 win for Stevenage away to Crewe Alexandra.

And as that sounds, there were ups and there were downs, there were good bits and bad bits but the three points lifts the club up to the heady heights of second in League Two.

This is how I saw the performance of the Boro squad at Gresty Road.

Taye Ashby-Hammond - 7

The penalty stop was excellent but it did appear that the ball slipped through his hands for the Crewe goal. Other than though he is proving a very dependable goalkeeper. Couple of caught crosses late on were important and relieved and would-be pressure

Luther James-Wildin - 5

Got forward at will in the first-half but that just left holes behind him and caused Boro problems for all of the opening 45 minutes. Defending is his bread and butter so that's what takes precedence when it comes to an overall mark.

Jake Reeves - 6

Not a day where he was able to stamp his authority in the middle of the park and pull the strings. The tactical changes after the break did at least give him to support to steady the ship and take some of the pressure off.

Carl Piergianni - 6

Manager questioned his marking for the Crewe goal but it just proves he can be human some times. He'll have better days but even an average performance still carries some gravitas which shows the stature of the man.

Dan Sweeney - 7

Booked in the first half after being caught out down as the home side attacked down their left. Was caught out in the second half too but this time made a superb recovery block to deny a goal. Dug deep.

Jake Taylor - 7

Always a menace, even in the first half when nothing would really fall for him. Was part of the second half tactical changes and pushed him forward a bit more. Had an impact then.

Luke Norris - 6

I feel like I hammer him in these ratings and keep giving him sixes but just as I have to judge Luther on his defensive work, I have to judge Luke on his forward play. Just not breaking for him and lacking shots but his overall work-rate is still hugely important and that is something that is never lacking.

Terence Vancooten - 7

Thought he was the better of the three centre-halves in the first half although that could be because Crewe didn't come through the middle much. Moved to a defensive midfield role at the start of the second half and that made a huge difference to the entire team.

Alex Gilbey - 7

As debuts go, that was decent. His League One pedigree stood out without him doing anything amazing but he was solid, linked play and on this performance when he gets fitter, he will be a hugely important cog in the Boro machine.

Jamie Reid - 8

Two goals by being in the right place at the right time but that's what good and in-form strikers do. I've always felt there was a player in there, screaming to be let out, and it is starting to show. Finding his groove and his overall play was as good and important as the double.

Saxon Earley - 7

Not perfect by any stretch and not a game where he truly stood out but he was dogged in everything he did. Sheer tenacity won him the ball and helped him deliver a cross for the winner. Did that all over the park and was better in defence than last week.

Substitutes - 6

Only two changes, Jordan Roberts on for a cramped-up Gilbey and then Arthur Read late on as the boss looked to shut up shop. Roberts had brief moments and did what substitutions need to do.

Opposition players who caught the eye

Most of this is based on the first-half performance because Crewe fell to pieces after the break. Luke Offord defended well in the opening 45, sticking his foot in when needed and winning headers, while Eli King looked alright in the middle of the park, moved the ball sensibly and also won tackles. Some of the other forwards, Bassala Sambou for example, got in behind Boro at times but lacked the cutting edge.

Summary

I said last week after Salford, how Boro bounced back from a first defeat of the season would be the subject of these ratings and quite simply put, it was an A+ all round.

The first half was awful despite a bright opening 10 minutes. They struggled to create and looked woeful at the back.

But the good thing is it was spotted and remedied and it was one-way traffic in the second period with Stevenage scoring at perfect moments in the game.

The way they dug in and wrestled control back was the most impressive for me. Give me that every day over fancy flicks and tricks. That's what wins you games.

Second place eh? Deserved too, this showing a prime example as to why.