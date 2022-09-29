FIFA 23 inclusion just part of a great season so far for Stevenage's Taye Ashby-Hammond

Press conference

The biggest date in the football calendar has caused plenty of conversations up and down the country but there were no complaints from Stevenage's Taye Ashby-Hammond - he was just happy to be included in FIFA 23.

The video game prides itself on being an accurate reflection of the sport and the latest instalment, released on Tuesday, had plenty of the Boro squad talking about how accurate or not their ratings were.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper though gets into the game after his summer switch to the Lamex on loan from Fulham.

"I’m just buzzing to be on FIFA," he said with a grin. "It’s the first time I’ve been on it so it’s great and I’m definitely not going to moan.

"I did see that my speed was pretty criminal but yeah, it’s probably not wrong either."

It is just one part of a season that is going great guns so far.

This also represents his first spell in the Football League after loans at Maidenhead United and most recently Boreham Wood in the National League.

The competition for places with Aaron Chapman is another reason for the good start to his spell.

Ashby-Hammond said: "Chappy is different class. We’re both driving it in training and if the other keeper is the same as or better than you, it helps.

"We learn off each other and have a good laugh and we take that into games.

"Ian Pledger [goalkeeping coach] is great too. There’s a great balance in the sessions between intense work and then relaxed when it needs to be.

"It keeps me in good shape.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to be even in the door and it’s only right that someone comes in and earns the right to play.

"That’s how it works."

Another of the reasons for his good start is playing behind an imperious back three of skipper Carl Piergianni, Dan Sweeney and Terence Vancooten.

The keeper said: "It definitely helps having the defence we do. I haven’t had much to do but when I have been called upon, I’ve done well.

"They are all great on the ball and great in the air and all are really strong.

"I couldn’t ask for more than that really. It’s given me a load of confidence and I’ve settled well into my own game.

"We’re getting used to each other, used to dealing with balls in the box and all the other things.

"The standard I’ve seen so far in League Two is great. Everyone I’m playing with is of a really good standard so coming from academy level to this is a luxury to be with.

"It’s slightly more physical in the National League so it’s slightly more relaxing perhaps at times knowing that when a ball comes into the box, you might not get smashed regardless.

"It’s a good step up for me and I think I’ve taken my chance so far."