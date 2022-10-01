Stevenage boss won't paper over the cracks despite victory away to Crawley

Steve Evans is well aware of where Stevenage's deficiencies lie but is happy with their knack of winning games. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans says he will not "paper over the cracks" just because Stevenage won away at Crawley Town.

Goals from Jordan Roberts and Luke Norris, the latter from the penalty spot with five minutes to go, handed the Boro a 2-1 win at the League Two strugglers.

But yet again there were many shots, 22 in total, and only a few of them hitting the target, five at the Broadfield Stadium.

That needs to change says the Stevenage chief.

Evans said: "There’s no question we need to score more goals from the chances we have.

"I read in the local media, do we pay a price for not taking those chances? The answer is when you win games, a lot of people paper over that cracks.

"I don’t paper over it, I know it.

"We played OK but we know we can play much better although we still won with some comfort."

There was pleasure for the match-winner, bagging only his second of the campaign so far with both coming from 12 yards.

The boss said: "We have three big games this week. We freshened the boys up and it showed how much energy we have.

"And another thing we mentioned pre-game is that it takes a squad, it doesn’t take an 11.

"We proved it again. We used five substitutes and we needed every one of them.

"From Luke’s point of view, we decided to go with [Jamie Reid and Danny Rose]. What we do against Sutton [we’ll see] but we earmarked this as a difficult week."

And while opportunities did go begging throughout the 90, this was another late win and another match which saw the undoubted fighting spirit of the group.

The Boro boss said: "The first half was that comfortable that if we’d turned three or four in front, it would have been justice to how much dominance we had.

"The danger is when half-time comes and you are trying to tell a group of young men [what’s coming].

"We haven’t got cubs in there though, we’ve got lions. They’ll take criticism.

"They always ask me are we training them to be marathon runners and I always say no, I’m training you to be a promotion candidate which means you have to be very fit and you have to go until the end of games.

"After we scored, we had the energy and the charisma and the desire to win by more."