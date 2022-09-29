Headaches for Stevenage boss as Bostwick and Amoo made available for selection

Injury news

Stevenage's Michael Bostwick is available for selection again after recovery from injury. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage should head to Crawley Town with a full bus after Michael Bostwick and David Amoo edged closer to first-time selection.

Both have been recovering their fitness after injury and having a full, uninterrupted week of training has given them the required time needed.

Manager Steve Evans said: "Both Michael and David have worked really hard and they have had a real disciplined approach to their work.

"And subject to no last-minute hitches, we’ll go on the coach to Crawley with a full first-time squad apart from Elliot List.

"David Amoo brings us electric pace, something we have not had for four or five week in the wide areas or the top end of the pitch.

"Michael brings a real steel and stability to either the heart of the defence or the heart of the midfield.

"That’s again something we’ve not had for the last week or two and we’ve been itching to involve Michael.

"But we wanted to make sure he was more than 100 per cent right and this week has told us he is."

There is even positive news about the one long-term absentee, Elliott List.

He picked up an injury in the first half of the first game of the season, away to Tranmere Rovers, but posted a snap of him on social media in bed after an operation.

Evans said: "He’s had his op. He had a nick of his ACL and so he’s had some cartilage repaired.

"He’s in brilliant spirits and I’ve had a couple of messages from him saying he is off on holiday for a week to the Caribbean.

"That’s great for his recovery. The first stage will be in house with us and then there is that spell when it is about walking and running and swimming and you couldn’t pick a better place than Jamaica.

"He’ll come through rehab and then we want him back on the grass as soon as possible.

"He’ll have three or four weeks with his legs up and then bang, he’ll be into it and it will be case of how quickly his body heals."