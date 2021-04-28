Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Colney Heath left sweating on promotion as they await letter from parish council

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:24 AM April 28, 2021
Harry Shepherd of Colney Heath is challenged by Alex Coppin of Baldock Town in the air in the match

Colney Heath's promotion up the non-league pyramid requires a letter of intent from Colney Heath Parish Council. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Colney Heath's historic promotion up the football pyramid could be under threat - if they don't receive vital correspondence from Colney Heath Parish Council in the next couple of days. 

The Magpies are one of the sides who have been invited by the FA to submit "an application for upward movement" as part of the governing body's restructure of the lower reaches of the non-league game. 

The Recreation Ground-based football club earned the right following their results over the last two seasons, both of which were brought to an end prematurely. 

It would be the first time the club will have reached step four of the pyramid, four divisions below the Football League, however, as part of their application they need to show "security of tenure" and require a "letter of intent" from the council regarding the lease. 

The completed application needs to be submitted to the FA by Monday and this is the final sticking point. Everything else, including the required ground grading, is in hand. 

Colney Heath say promotion would be a boost for the entire club, allowing them to attracting more youth players, both boys and girls, as well as sponsors and would be a vindication of all the hard work and effort, on and off the field, over the previous years. 

They feel that they are in the prefect position at the moment to take on the challenge and believe that promotion would be a huge feather in the cap for a club that is proud to be from the village. 

The parish council have been approached by the Herts Advertiser for comment. 

