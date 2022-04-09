One win achieves nothing but Steve Evans delighted with Stevenage's first step on survival trail

Luke Norris scored a vital second goal for Stevenage at Colchester United before picking up a red card for two bookings. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans says Stevenage have achieved nothing yet - but the smile after the win over Colchester United told you he was delighted with the first step towards survival.

Goals from Jake Taylor and Luke Norris gave them a 2-0 win on the road and has dragged them level on points with rivals Oldham Athletic and Barrow.

But with six games to go, the new Boro boss knows the importance of replicating the performance over the next month.

He said: "We didn’t start very well and it took us 15 minutes to get to grips with their midfield.

"Once we done that we had a period, before we scored, of our attack against their defence.

"After the second we just had to be strong, have good discipline and a good shape about ourselves.

"The disappointing part of the day is Luke [Norris] goes and gets two yellows.

"I have no complaints about that, they were two yellows, but our intention was not to play him next week anyway.

"We have achieved nothing though; we’ve just won one game. We need to refreshen the boys and get ready for Rochdale.

"The boys have given a lot, they are tired to a man but they’ve worked hard. They are a fit group and we have worked with them on certain situations, some variations on set plays which hurt Colchester and we should have done better from them.

"But we’ll get back on the training ground and get prepared for Friday."

Confidence could be a big thing for Boro and Evans said the tentative early stages were simply down to nerves and fear.

He said: "At the start of the game we were misplacing simple passes. That’s nerves.

"Some of these boys can play at the level comfortably, some are very good technically and could play technically at the level above.

"But what comes with nerves is things like under-hit passes.

"Everyone has a part to play though and we are trying to show them all a bit of love."

The one change to the line-up saw Jamie Reid come into what was a three-man attack alongside Norris and Elliott List.

That is part of Stevenage's plan to be a lot bolder in their approach when they can.

Evans said: "If there has been criticism by some is we have sat behind the ball too much and a lack of an attacking threat.

"What we have tried to do is work hard defensively but leave three players that can hurt the opposition.

"The substitutions we made were attacking subs. Bruno Andrade came on make the left-back very average but that’s all credit to the players.

"This is a good Colchester side. I thought they could have been in trouble when I saw them in November and December but they have turned it around brilliantly."