Hitchin Tennis Club offering coaching sessions for any budding Andy Murray or Serena Williams

PUBLISHED: 15:34 02 July 2020

Hitchin Tennis Club are running coaching sessions at their Bancroft Park base. Picture: HITCHIN TENNIS CLUB

Hitchin Tennis Club are running coaching sessions at their Bancroft Park base. Picture: HITCHIN TENNIS CLUB

Wimbledon fortnight should have been in full swing by now and wannabe players would normally have been picking up dusty rackets and heading outside to pretend to be one of the stars of the tournament.

But any budding players wanting to be the next Andy Murray or Serena Williams can still feel the thrill of the game with special coaching sessions at Hitchin Lawn Tennis Club.

The Bancroft Park-based club have already welcomed the start of weekly Saturday evening sessions run by their LTA-registered coach, Louise Penny, and her team.

But non-members can take advantage too.

There are three different groups, entitled rusty rackets, beginners or re-starters and Spanish drills and they are all aimed at adult players of all ages and abilities.

They run every Saturday until the end of July with full details of each session and how to book at https://ClubSpark.LTA.org.uk/HitchinTennisClub

