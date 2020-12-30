Charlie Carter happy with his goal but admitted the three points were just as important

Published: 6:15 AM December 30, 2020

Charlie Carter's strike against Cambridge United was his first goal since the opening day of the season. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Charlie Carter hopes his thunderous winning strike against Cambridge United will be the start of a goal glut - although he will be just as happy with more wins for Stevenage.

Carter thumped in the only goal in a 1-0 win at home, his first since the opening day of the season and the Carabao Cup game with Portsmouth.

He said: "I’m playing in a different position now so I was already in the box. It bounced to me and all I thought was about getting a good contact on it.

"I'm buzzing as it has been a long time. I hadn’t got one since returning from injury but I knew it would come and hopefully they will now keep coming.

"But as long as you are playing well and helping the team then that’s the main thing and if I can chip in with a few goals then it is a bonus.

"We know we have to pick up more points. We’ve got a good enough group, we know that among ourselves, and it’s just about showing that on the pitch."