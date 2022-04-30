All change at Stevenage as Steve Evans plans to gives fans 'a team that is better'

Steve Evans has not been impressed with the quality from Stevenage in the last two games. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans reiterated that this summer will be one of major upheaval at Stevenage as he looks to revolutionise his squad.

He had hinted that a number of the current team would not be here for another year after the midweek loss to Mansfield Town and that hint was all but confirmed after another loss on the road - this one 2-1 at Carlisle United.

And the Boro boss was straight to the point after spending much of the game at Brunton Park sitting down.

"My talking will be done a week on Monday," he said. "We have a long journey home and a big thank you to the fans that travelled a long way.

"We won’t forget that but there will be better journeys next year, that I can promise.

"It’s been analytical since we got safe. It is about who we keep and who we keep for the right reasons.

"We owe our supporters more and we owe ourselves more.

"There will be no surprises. For a few weeks now we’ve looked at a few names, a few individuals and at areas we can strengthen.

"When we came in, we wanted to have a fresh look at it and we have done that.

"Players are playing for futures and careers, the same as managers. I lost my job at Gillingham because the results weren’t good enough.

"Performances here have not been where they should be and the quality of player is not where it should be, talking about as a group.

"There some talented individuals here and individuals who work incredibly hard but this football club needs a team that is better."

Like Mansfield, the game was decided with two second-half goals and although Luke Norris pulled one back with a late penalty, there was to be no real drama.

Evans said: "For 20 minutes they were better than us but from there and until half-time, we were better than them.

"We missed two chances that were easy chances that I could score.

"Credit to Carlisle, they are playing very well under [Paul Simpson] and they go 2-0 up but we get a penalty and then I think we should equalise.

"But we haven’t got the quality on the pitch."

And according to the boss, that lack of quality becomes evident when you look at the second periods of the last two games.

He said: "You need effort, spirit, commitment, passion and ability in the second half of games.

"When players get tired and the game gets stretched, that’s when ability needs to come out.

"If you ask golfers who play at the top level in major tournaments, they say that the final day is always the hardest day.

"The pressure is on, people are tired but it doesn’t matter. Look at the results at the end of the season and I don’t see Liverpool and Manchester City getting tired

"They churn it out because they have the quality."