Player ratings: Who displayed some Cumbrian steel for Stevenage at Carlisle United?

Player Ratings

Steve Evans has promised there will be significant changes to the Stevenage playing staff during the summer after watching the last two games.

Defeats to Mansfield Town and Carlisle United, the latter being the latest one, have told him that he needs to improve the squad for next season.

But who would have pleased him in the 2-1 loss at Brunton Park and who would have given him cause for concern. This is how I rated their players in the final away game of the season up in Cumbria.

Christy Pym - 6

No chances with the goals but not for the first time looked shaky under crosses, an early effort bouncing off the top of the crossbar.

Luther James-Wildin - 5

Had shown signs of improvement in recent games but this was back to his form from earlier in the season. Gave the ball away once in a very dangerous position that fortunately didn't bring a goal. Is much better than this.

Scott Cuthbert - 7

Dependable as ever and sticks his head and body in where it matters. Was relatively untroubled in the first half but was dragged out of position for the first Carlisle goal.

Luke Prosser - 9

Outstanding. It seemed like he blocked everything and would be the scourge of the Carlisle forwards. Deserved more from this game.

Elliott List - 5

One glorious chance that was hit so high, it bounced back of the gable end of the Warwick Road stand. Drifted deep to get the ball at times but never looked like scoring. Again.

Jake Taylor - 5

A couple of heavy touches and one chance in the first half that he passed when it seemed set up for a shot. Can play much better, just look at his form in January.

Luke Norris - 6

Should have scored in the first half but looks at home in this formation and with this style of football. Will have better days but can expect to be one that stays on next year.

Ed Upson - 5

One great block in the first half but never really made his mark on the game with the ball at his feet. Substituted in the second period.

Bradley Barry - 6

Did alright without being anything special. But as he hasn't been in the squad much, perhaps needed to shine a little brighter.

Jamie Reid - 6

One big chance in the first half that was blocked but again, it was his work rate around the rest of the park that was more noticeable. Just a shame that he will be judged more on his goals.

Michael Bostwick - 6

Another who got his blocks in when needed, which is his primary role, and also got forward once or twice, rolling back the years and the memories for some Boro fans.

Substitutes

Charlie Carter and Chris Lines both came on at the same time but had the legs taken out from under them as Carlisle scored their seconds 60 seconds or so later.

Summary

Steve Evans wanted to see a whole lot more but probably left with most of his questions answered.

Whether that is good or bad for those involved remains to be seen but not many stood out in what was a poor game and almost typical of a noting end of season contest.

The fans though deserve better and the hope is they get it against Salford City next week before the real fun begins in the transfer marker.