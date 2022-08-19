Carl Piergianni: Teams will take Stevenage seriously now after good start

Carl Piergianni says Stevenage will be taken seriously now after unbeaten start to the season. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Carl Piergianni believes the fear factor will be growing when opposition teams see Stevenage and a trip to the Lamex Stadium loom on their fixture cards.

Boro made it four games unbeaten in League Two so far this season with a third win of the year, beating Rochdale 1-0, the skipper getting the winner himself, his first for the club.

It's four wins and five unbeaten if you throw in the League Cup and with two more home games to come, against Carlisle United on Saturday in the league and Peterborough United in the next round of the cup, the feelgood factor is alive and well.

Piergianni does not think it is a surprise but he does want to build on that.

He said: "The day we walked in on day one of pre-season and we saw the group we had, we knew we could be strong.

"We knew what we had in the dressing room and we showed it in pre-season.

"The characters we have are always going to fight and are always going to be in the game.

"It’s not a massive surprise.

"Teams will take us seriously now, this is a message we have sent out, but teams know there are no free rides in this league.

"Every game is going to be tough and we want to make this place a tough place to come to.

"That’s two wins from two in the league and that is the perfect way to be and we want to keep this run going for as long as possible."

The one thing that won't be allowed to happen, however, is a sense of complacency.

Manager Steve Evans is not the type to allow that but Piergianni believes the players will not accept it either.

The captain said: "We’d have taken 10 points from four games at the start of the season but none of us are getting carried away.

"The gaffer has freshened it up with a few changes even though we have been unbeaten and that’s good, a credit to the squad.

"We’re all itching to play and it drives us all on to put in these performances.

"We need to keep our feet on the ground, keep working hard and keep doing what we know we can do."