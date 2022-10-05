Carl Piergianni: Stevenage go onto the pitch at home expecting to win now

Match reaction

Stevenage go out believing they can beat everybody says Carl Piergianni, especially at the Lamex. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Carl Piergianni says there is no magic formula to Stevenage's home form after making it 11 successive wins in all competitions.

Dan Sweeney and two from Luke Norris gave Boro a 3-0 success over Sutton United and mean they have tasted anything other than victory since April 2 when they were beaten by Oldham Athletic.

Piergianni was part of the Latics squad today but has helped transform the Hertfordshire club since his summer switch.

And he is looking to continue that good form when Swindon Town visit on Saturday.

He said: "It is another home game and another chance to get three points and keep moving forward.

"All we are doing at the moment is concentrating on winning games and keeping our points tally ticking over.

"We want to see how long we can keep this winning run going at home."

The form has seen them reach the second round of the Papa John's Trophy as well as the third round of the Carabao Cup.

But it is the league form that is catching the eye, with Boro now up the second behind league leaders Leyton Orient on goal difference only.

"It’s exciting," said Piergianni. "Everyone wants to win games and we want to be at the top of that table.

"It’s great to see all our hard work is playing off but at this stage of the season we just need to keep getting as many points as we can, keep putting in the performances and hopefully by the end of the season we will be up there.

"We know we can’t win every game but we go out thinking we can.

"We go onto the pitch at home expecting to win now and we are creating a fortress but we don’t think about it too much.

"We just go out there and put everything on the line because we don’t want anybody to come here and get points."

Taking his captain's hat off for a second and wearing one of a proud member of the centre-half club, he couldn't hide his delight at the clean sheet against Sutton.

That is something else he wants more of.

Piergianni said: "We haven’t had as many as we like. We’ve won a lot of games but we’ve conceded the odd goal.

"So it was great and me and the back three were running around and shouting in the last 10 minutes making sure we didn't concede.

"Clean sheets give us confidence all over the pitch. The [others] trust in us at the back, knowing we’re going to be solid and not give away cheap goals.

"But it comes from those at the front too, their headers, them chasing down passes and not giving their defenders of midfielders time.

"It’s been a great team effort and a great squad effort.

"It was a good night in the end [against Sutton] and nice to win by more than one goal for once."