Stevenage get big derby clash in first round of Carabao Cup

Published: 4:03 PM June 24, 2021

Manchester City are the holders of the Carabao Cup after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the 2021 final. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Stevenage may not have much of a derby game in the league this season but they have been rewarded with one in the first round of the League Cup - with Luton Town drawn out as the visitors to the Lamex Stadium.

The pair last played each other in 2018 and both clubs will hope fans are given the green light to return to stadia.

The match will be a first too as the sides have never met in a cup competition before.

Stevenage were beaten on penalties in last year's competition, going down 3-1 to Portsmouth after a 3-3 draw over the 90 minutes.





Carabao Cup round one draw in full

Northern Section

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

Derby County v Salford City

Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Mansfield Town v Preston North End

Port Vale v Sunderland

Sheffield United v Carlisle United

Blackpool v Middlesbrough

Harrogate Town v Rochdale

Stoke City v Fleetwood Town

Walsall v Doncaster Rovers

Oldham Athletic v Tranmere Rovers

Rotherham United v Accrington Stanley

Barrow v Scunthorpe United

Hull City v Wigan Athletic

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley

Nottingham Forest v Bradford City

Blackburn Rovers v Morecambe



Southern Section

Cambridge United v Swindon Town

Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers

Crawley Town v Gillingham

Burton Albion v Oxford United

Coventry City v Northampton Town

Ipswich Town v Newport County

Forest Green Rovers v Bristol City

Reading v Swansea City

Cardiff City v Sutton United

AFC Bournemouth v MK Dons

Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town

Peterborough United v Plymouth Argyle

Leyton Orient v QPR

Stevenage v Luton Town

Millwall v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Colchester United

Charlton Athletic v AFC Wimbledon

Ties to place in the week beginning Monday, August 9