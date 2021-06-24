Stevenage get big derby clash in first round of Carabao Cup
Stevenage may not have much of a derby game in the league this season but they have been rewarded with one in the first round of the League Cup - with Luton Town drawn out as the visitors to the Lamex Stadium.
The pair last played each other in 2018 and both clubs will hope fans are given the green light to return to stadia.
The match will be a first too as the sides have never met in a cup competition before.
Stevenage were beaten on penalties in last year's competition, going down 3-1 to Portsmouth after a 3-3 draw over the 90 minutes.
Carabao Cup round one draw in full
Northern Section
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town
Derby County v Salford City
Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City
Mansfield Town v Preston North End
Port Vale v Sunderland
Sheffield United v Carlisle United
Blackpool v Middlesbrough
Harrogate Town v Rochdale
Stoke City v Fleetwood Town
Walsall v Doncaster Rovers
Oldham Athletic v Tranmere Rovers
Rotherham United v Accrington Stanley
Barrow v Scunthorpe United
Hull City v Wigan Athletic
Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley
Nottingham Forest v Bradford City
Blackburn Rovers v Morecambe
Southern Section
Cambridge United v Swindon Town
Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers
Crawley Town v Gillingham
Burton Albion v Oxford United
Coventry City v Northampton Town
Ipswich Town v Newport County
Forest Green Rovers v Bristol City
Reading v Swansea City
Cardiff City v Sutton United
AFC Bournemouth v MK Dons
Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town
Peterborough United v Plymouth Argyle
Leyton Orient v QPR
Stevenage v Luton Town
Millwall v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Colchester United
Charlton Athletic v AFC Wimbledon
Ties to place in the week beginning Monday, August 9