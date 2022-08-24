Stevenage get home tie in third round of the Carabao Cup

Stevenage will be hoping for more celebrations after the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup was made. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage's hunt for more higher-ranked scalps in the Carabao Cup will bring another League One club to Hertfordshire.

Boro had already disposed of Championship Reading at the Madejski Stadium in round one before sending another League One club, Peterborough United, tumbling out at the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday, Jamie Reid scoring the only goal in the 1-0 success in the third minute of stoppage time.

And next up will be Charlton Athletic following the draw conducted by John Aldridge and John Barnes.

Boro and the Addicks have met before during the 2011-2012 season when they were both in League One.

Stacy Long scored the only goal at the Lamex, a 1-0 win for the home side in October, but Charlton managed a 2-0 victory in the return match.

Michael Bostwick, back at Boro now and part of the team who beat Posh, played in both games.

More recently Stevenage hosted Charlton in the Football League Trophy although the October 2018 meeting is one to forget for the home support, Boro losing 8-0.

Terence Vancooten was in the Boro team that day.

Matches are scheduled for the days following the first round of the FA Cup, with the Carabao Cup matches from Monday, November 7.

EFL Carabao League Cup 2022-2023 - third round draw in full

1.Leicester City v Newport County

2.West Ham United v Blackburn Rovers

3.Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

4.Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

5.Manchester United v Aston Villa

6.AFC Bournemouth v Everton

7.Liverpool v Derby County

8.Burnley v Crawley Town

9.Bristol City v Lincoln City

10.Manchester City v Chelsea

11.Stevenage v Charlton Athletic

12.MK Dons v Morecambe

13.Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

14.Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

15.Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

16.Brentford v Gillingham