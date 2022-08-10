Stevenage drawn at home in round two of the Carabao Cup against one of Steve Evans' old clubs

Danny Rose (left) scored Stevenage's winner as they beat Reading 2-1 in round one of the Carabao Cup. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Stevenage's reward for victory over Reading in round one of the Carabao Cup is a home tie against one of Steve Evans' old clubs.

Peterborough United will come to the Lamex Stadium in the week starting Monday, August 22.

The pair actually met in pre-season with the sides drawing 1-1.

Peterborough earned their place in round two with a 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

Saxon Earley and Danny Rose meanwhile got the goals at the Madejski Stadium, the winner in the 89th minute of the round one match, as Stevenage dumped Championship Reading out on Tuesday night.

EFL Carabao League Cup 2022-2023 - second round draw in full

1.Stevenage v Peterborough United

2.Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth

3.Newport County v Portsmouth

4.Oxford United v Crystal Palace

5.Watford v MK Dons

6.Colchester United v Brentford

7.Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City

8.Walsall v Charlton Athletic

9.Crawley Town v Fulham

10.Cambridge United v Southampton

11.Gillingham v Exeter City

12.Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion

13.Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

14.Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United

15.Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

16.Leeds United v Barnsley

17.Fleetwood Town v Everton

18.Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

19.Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United

20.Rotherham v Morecambe

21.Barrow v Lincoln City

22.Stockport County v Leicester City

23.Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

24.Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

25.Shrewsbury Town v Burnley