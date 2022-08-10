Stevenage drawn at home in round two of the Carabao Cup against one of Steve Evans' old clubs
- Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA
Stevenage's reward for victory over Reading in round one of the Carabao Cup is a home tie against one of Steve Evans' old clubs.
Peterborough United will come to the Lamex Stadium in the week starting Monday, August 22.
The pair actually met in pre-season with the sides drawing 1-1.
Peterborough earned their place in round two with a 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.
Saxon Earley and Danny Rose meanwhile got the goals at the Madejski Stadium, the winner in the 89th minute of the round one match, as Stevenage dumped Championship Reading out on Tuesday night.
EFL Carabao League Cup 2022-2023 - second round draw in full
1.Stevenage v Peterborough United
2.Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth
3.Newport County v Portsmouth
4.Oxford United v Crystal Palace
5.Watford v MK Dons
6.Colchester United v Brentford
7.Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City
8.Walsall v Charlton Athletic
9.Crawley Town v Fulham
10.Cambridge United v Southampton
11.Gillingham v Exeter City
12.Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion
13.Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa
14.Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United
15.Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End
16.Leeds United v Barnsley
17.Fleetwood Town v Everton
18.Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale
19.Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United
20.Rotherham v Morecambe
21.Barrow v Lincoln City
22.Stockport County v Leicester City
23.Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers
24.Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest
25.Shrewsbury Town v Burnley