Stevenage on the road in Carabao Cup for first time since 2018

Stevenage celebrate their penalty shoot-out win over Luton Town in last year's Carabao Cup. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage have been drawn away in the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2018 - with a trip to familiar cup rivals.

Boro have played Reading four times previously, all four coming in the FA Cup, the last of them a 3-0 third-round defeat in January of 2018.

And they will be off to the Madejski Stadium after the draw for the first round of the new season.

Their last away game in the competition was at Norwich City, James Ball scoring in a 3-1 loss at Carrow Road.

Three years ago it was a home game with Southend United that ended their hopes while the 2020-2021 season ended on penalties after a 3-3 draw with Portsmouth.

Last year they had two home draws, the second with Wycombe Wanderers after beating Luton Town in round one.

The match will be played in the week beginning Monday, August 8.

Stevenage's League Two fixtures were announced earlier with day one on July 30 taking them to Tranmere Rovers.

They also found out the full make-up of their Papa John's Trophy group, with Tottenham Hotspur U21 joining Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers.

They played Spurs youngsters at the same stage last season, losing 4-3 at the Lamex.

EFL Carabao League Cup 2022-2023 - first round draw in full

28.Reading v Stevenage

