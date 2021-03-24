Blueharts Hockey Club raising money in memory of Luke Hobson

Published: 1:50 PM March 24, 2021

Blueharts Hockey Club are raising funds for charity in memory of junior player Luke Hobson. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

Blueharts Hockey Club will remember one of their own when they undertake a charity challenge - and they are encouraging others to take part.

Luke Hobson was a junior at the Hitchin-based club but died in a tragic training accident.

This Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of that and his team-mates, club-mates and friends will be walking or running two miles or more to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

They played such an important role in getting Luke to hospital on the night of the accident.

As well as raising valuable funds for the EAAA, the event will be an opportunity for members to take time to remember Luke and reflect, whilst being together in spirit.

Blueharts' Nicky Turnbull said: "We are encouraging members of all ages and their families to get involved - wearing Blueharts kit and sharing photographs on the way.

"Please remember to adhere to social-distancing rules, only exercising with your family, bubble or as pairs from different households.

"Hopefully you will see other Blueharts taking part on your walk but please remember not to congregate in groups."

There are two ways to donate.

Either text LUKE to 70085, this will cost £5 plus a standard-rate message, or visit the JustGiving page.

Members are encouraged to donate a match fee or more.