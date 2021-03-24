Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Blueharts Hockey Club raising money in memory of Luke Hobson

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:50 PM March 24, 2021   
Blueharts Hockey Club are raising funds for charity in memory of junior player Luke Hobson

Blueharts Hockey Club are raising funds for charity in memory of junior player Luke Hobson. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

Blueharts Hockey Club will remember one of their own when they undertake a charity challenge - and they are encouraging others to take part.  

Luke Hobson was a junior at the Hitchin-based club but died in a tragic training accident.  

This Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of that and his team-mates, club-mates and friends will be walking or running two miles or more to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.  

They played such an important role in getting Luke to hospital on the night of the accident.   

As well as raising valuable funds for the EAAA, the event will be an opportunity for members to take time to remember Luke and reflect, whilst being together in spirit.  

Blueharts' Nicky Turnbull said: "We are encouraging members of all ages and their families to get involved - wearing Blueharts kit and sharing photographs on the way.  

"Please remember to adhere to social-distancing rules, only exercising with your family, bubble or as pairs from different households.  

Most Read

  1. 1 New M&S foodhall and up to 150 jobs could be coming to Stevenage
  2. 2 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
  3. 3 Man arrested after Stevenage police chase
  1. 4 'Our hospitals are safe,' chief nurse assures after 98 patients catch COVID-19 in Stevenage's Lister
  2. 5 'I've lost everything': Buyers fear ruin as homes are deemed a fire hazard
  3. 6 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
  4. 7 Samurai sword-wielding man found with class B drugs pleads guilty at court
  5. 8 Need a change of scenery? Free work space for home workers launched
  6. 9 Man named after pleading guilty to driving and drugs charges after Stevenage police chase
  7. 10 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin

"Hopefully you will see other Blueharts taking part on your walk but please remember not to congregate in groups."  

There are two ways to donate.

Either text LUKE to 70085, this will cost £5 plus a standard-rate message, or visit the JustGiving page

Members are encouraged to donate a match fee or more. 

Hockey
Charity News
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Major Stevenage road shut after police chase

Jacob Thorburn

person
The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans is undergoing essential works following a grant from Historic

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
alan tippett hitchin sentencing

Abuser who broke ex-wife's nose, humiliated her in front of kids is jailed

Jacob Thorburn

person
cannabis farm police raid letchworth

Man arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis seized by police

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus