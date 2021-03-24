Blueharts Hockey Club raising money in memory of Luke Hobson
- Credit: BLUEHARTS HC
Blueharts Hockey Club will remember one of their own when they undertake a charity challenge - and they are encouraging others to take part.
Luke Hobson was a junior at the Hitchin-based club but died in a tragic training accident.
This Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of that and his team-mates, club-mates and friends will be walking or running two miles or more to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
They played such an important role in getting Luke to hospital on the night of the accident.
As well as raising valuable funds for the EAAA, the event will be an opportunity for members to take time to remember Luke and reflect, whilst being together in spirit.
Blueharts' Nicky Turnbull said: "We are encouraging members of all ages and their families to get involved - wearing Blueharts kit and sharing photographs on the way.
"Please remember to adhere to social-distancing rules, only exercising with your family, bubble or as pairs from different households.
Most Read
- 1 New M&S foodhall and up to 150 jobs could be coming to Stevenage
- 2 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
- 3 Man arrested after Stevenage police chase
- 4 'Our hospitals are safe,' chief nurse assures after 98 patients catch COVID-19 in Stevenage's Lister
- 5 'I've lost everything': Buyers fear ruin as homes are deemed a fire hazard
- 6 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
- 7 Samurai sword-wielding man found with class B drugs pleads guilty at court
- 8 Need a change of scenery? Free work space for home workers launched
- 9 Man named after pleading guilty to driving and drugs charges after Stevenage police chase
- 10 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
"Hopefully you will see other Blueharts taking part on your walk but please remember not to congregate in groups."
There are two ways to donate.
Either text LUKE to 70085, this will cost £5 plus a standard-rate message, or visit the JustGiving page.
Members are encouraged to donate a match fee or more.