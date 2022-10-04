Lauren Parker of Stevenage and Hitchin's Tom Ansell set for boxing title fights

Boxing gold is on the line for fighters from Stevenage and Hitchin.

Lauren Parker will start things off on Friday with a super-flyweight bout for the vacant IBO Inter-Continental strap at the Magna Centre in Rotherham.

The 31-year-old from Stevenage turned pro in 2017 and this will be her ninth professional fight, when she takes on Esmerelda Gaona Sagahon.

She has won six and drawn one of the previous eight, while her Mexican opponent has managed seven wins and one draw for 12 outings.

Parker, dubbed the Lionheart, has been in sparkling form in her last two bouts, beating Ivanka Ivanov in the second round before a dominant six-round points wins over Agustina Rojas.

The title match tops a six-match, all-women bill in South Yorkshire which will be streamed live by the BBC on the i-player.

Tom Ansell has earned himself a Southern Area title fight in November. - Credit: NATALIE MAYHEW/BUTTERFLY BOXING

Hitchin's Tom Ansell meanwhile will take on the unbeaten Denis Denikajev at York Hall on November 19 for the Southern Area super-lightweight belt.

The Barking-based, Lithuanian born orthodox fighter won the title with a technical knockout in July, a left hook in the fourth round putting opponent Idris Hill on the canvas.

That was his ninth win from 10 contests, the other being a draw.

Ansell is no stranger to important fights having battled Sajid Abid in March in an English lightweight eliminator, losing 96-94 on points.

Ansell quickly got back inside the squared circle to defeat Dean Wilkinson in May at Watford.

An audience with Nigel Benn will be held in Little Wymondley later in October. - Credit: NO MERCY BOXING GYM

The 29-year-old former Letchworth rugby man will be busy before that too, hosting a sportsman's dinner with Nigel Benn.

The Dark Destroyer will be at the Needham House Hotel in Little Wymondley on Friday, October 21, in a night in aid of Garden House Hospice Care.

Tickets are £100 and available by calling 07704 841 296.