Championship hopes rise as Hitchin’s Tom Ansell signs new deal with Goodwin Boxing

PUBLISHED: 14:39 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 20 May 2020

Tom Ansell in action at the Copper Box Arena. Picture: NATALIE MAYHEW/BUTTERFLY BOXING

Archant

Hitchin boxer Tom Ansell has agreed a three-year extension with Goodwin Boxing and he hopes there will be gold at the end of this particular rainbow.

The 27-year-old super-lightweight boasts eight wins from his nine professional fights and believes this new deal could bring a shot at the English and maybe even British titles.

He said: “I want more 50-50 fights and I want titles. I believe I can go on to win an English, maybe even a British title.

“I am still training even during the lockdown and as soon as things get back to normal, I will be ready.”

“Steve and the Goodwin team are great to work with and have got me to where I am now so why would I sign elsewhere?

“I am happy and know they will deliver the opportunities.”

Promoter Steve Goodwin is also delighted with the deal.

He said: “Nothing gives me more pleasure than when a boxer renews with us. It shows loyalty and means a lot. It shows we delivered on our promise.

“Tom wants a title shot and now it’s my job to deliver this for him.”

