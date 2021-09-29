Letchworth retain Stevenage Mixed League title despite last game defeat

Published: 5:00 PM September 29, 2021

Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club retained their Stevenage Mixed League title despite a last game defeat. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club have retained their Stevenage & District Mixed League title despite a last-game defeat to Three Horseshoes.

The final score was 49-43 but crucially skip Tony Sinclair led his rink to victory, earning Letchworth the one point they needed to overtake St Ippolyts.

Riverain placed third a further nine points adrift.

The win for the Horseshoes was their fifth of the campaign and left them seventh in the 10-team table.

Letchworth also had club finals to entertain them, with Pauline Simmons having a great time.

She won the ladies' singles and followed up by winning the pairs with Ian Snowdon and then the triples with Haidee Castle and Andy Hodgson.

Castle claimed the three sets while Sinclair is the men's singles champion.

Howard Garden also played some of their club finals with the women’s singles being claimed by Sandra Jordan.

She also took the top spot in the Lily Taylor Bowl playing alongside Ray Bloomfield, the pair just edging out Brenda Wood and Tom O’Shaughnessy.

The men’s singles went to Tony Wood while the three-wood singles was won by Carl Gee.