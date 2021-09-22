Bowls season heads to conclusion with leagues and trophies to be decided

Published: 9:06 AM September 22, 2021

Cups and leagues are on the line as the 2021 outdoor bowls season comes to a close. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

With the outdoor bowls season coming to a close, clubs are wrapping up various competitions and playing finals.

Datchworth ended their Stevenage Mixed League season with two games.

They beat Knebworth 54-31 at home, the top rink that of Janet Akers, Steve Chamberlain and Les Parsley, but their final game, again at their Turkey Farm green, ended in a 53-46 loss.

Two friendlies against Northaw & Cuffley and Hertford also ended in a Datchworth loss.

Howard Garden held their Greatorex Shield competition, a three-bowl singles event that was claimed by Ray Broomfield ahead of Sandra Jordan.

Their final SML match was at home to Stevenage Town and they picked up a narrow 48-46 success with the rink of Broomfield, Katherine Graham and Brian Barker the best of them.

Letchworth Garden City's team of Jill Rogan, Pauline Simmons, Christine Ottaway and Haidee Castle finished as valiant runners-up in the women’s county league finals, beaten on the final end by Welwyn & District in the final after they had overcome Potton End in the semis.

Whitethorn men's team played in the county finals where they finished second to Buntingford, Berkhamsted the side vanquished in the last four.

St Ippolyts had their club finals to entertain them.

Shirley Hughes won the Yardstick and retained the ladies singles while Keith Bounsall won the Franklin Singles Cup and the pairs with Janet Godfrey.

Peter Belton came back to win the open Singles, the triples went to Ian Hanks, Kevin Stollery and Jeff Clark while Keith Fincham was successful in the handicap singles.

Barbara King and John Dudley won the two-wood pairs and Terry Godden retained the men's singles trophy.