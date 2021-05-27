Letchworth Garden City off to a storming start in Stevenage & District Mixed Bowls League
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
The Stevenage & District Mixed Bowls League is now in full swing and it has been a great start for Letchworth Garden City.
They sit top of the pile with 22 points from a possible 24, including a thumping 71-28 success at Datchworth on Sunday, with all three skips winning.
Andy Hodgson led the top rink 26-9 closely followed by Haidee Castle (21-8) and Ian Snowdon (24-11).
Saturday's victory saw Three Horseshoes beaten 59-36, Paul Billson and Snowdon winning on their rinks.
Riverain are currently second in the table with Howard Garden third.
They played each other on Saturday at the Hitchin-based club, the hosts coming out on top in a narrow 58-54 success.
Howard Garden were victorious on Sunday though as they hosted Aston, recording a convincing 68-25 win.
The top rink was that of Rose Dowsett, David Weemys and Ray Bloomfield who won by 40 shots to four.