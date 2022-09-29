Bridesmaids become the brides as St Ippolyts win Stevenage Mixed League

St Ippolyts put the disappointment of two second-placed finishes to claim victory in the Stevenage Mixed League.

The Orchard Close-based club had been runners-up in 2021 and lost out in this year's Knockout Cup final but they came out on top of the final standings, beating Howard Garden by half a point.

Baldock Town were third.

North Herts Bowls Club chairman Brian Hutchings (left) with Lynne Brown and Andy Denniss. - Credit: NORTH HERTS BOWLS CLUB

Chairman's Day at North Herts Bowls Club was a thoroughly enjoyable occasion with some wacky games among the serious competitions.

Organised by chairman Brian Hutchings and Linda Clark, the pairs was won by Lynne Brown and Andy Denniss although the latter was beaten by Paul Riseborough 21-18 in the Whitworth Rose Bowl singles.

They also played Three Horseshoes but lost 78-68, winning on the rinks skipped by Lynne Brown and John Atkinson.

Howard Garden's last match of the season was a friendly away at Shephalbury where the hosts came out on top 51-39.

The club's internal competition, the Lily Taylor Bowl was won by the pairing of Sandra Jordan and Jamie Moynes with Jill Roberson and Stuart Abery as runners up.

Tom O'Shaughnessy won the handicap singles and the three wood singles.