Letchworth joy as ladies clinch dramatic league trophy triumph

Published: 10:30 AM September 9, 2021

Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club had plenty to celebrate as their ladies won the County Bowls (North Division) Club League.

Played at Royston, the team of Pauline Simmons, Jill Rogan, Haidee Castle and Lynn Bailey defeated St Ippolyts in the semi final and followed up with a one-shot success over Riverain in the final thanks to the very last wood.

Rink wins for skips Ian Snowdon and Andy Hodgson also saw Letchworth beat Knebworth 63-45 in a Stevenage Mixed League match.

Two days of superb competition saw Datchworth Bowls Club crown their club champions for 2021.

Derek Henley and Chris Hill claimed the two big prizes as they won the men's and ladies' singles.

Hill defeated Barbara Williams 22-8 while Henley twice had to battle back from at least a five-point deficit against Steve Arnold before prevailing 22-15.

That was one of two finals the pair played against each other, with Henley also winning the two-wood singles, and they also featured in another two finals.

Henley needed two extra ends to win the yardstick competition by two points from Mike Mahoney and he then joined forces with Rachel Jones and Ken Ryder to beat Mahoney, George Campbell and Stuart Hay 20-15 in the mixed triples.

Arnold had a third disappointment when he fell to 22-13 defeat against Ian Green in the handicap singles, Green getting an eight-shot start, but he did walk away with one prize as he partnered Jones, Rob Hazeu and Steve Chamberlain to a 26-16 success over Hay, Green and Chris and Peter Hills in the open fours.

The Hills combined to lift the mixed pairs title by beating Janet and Graham Akers 20-11 with Chris getting her third title alongside Janet Akers in the ladies' pairs.

They edged a tight game against Jenny Holzbauer and Rachel Jones 16-15.

The men's pairs were won by Ian Williams and Mike Mahoney 25-10 against George Campbell and Steve Chamberlain.

The other trophy winners were John Oliver in the Arnold Memorial Trophy, beating Ian Williams 21-17, and Les Parsley in the 4-3-2-1 final thanks to a 94 points to 76 success over Rob Hazeu.

Howard Garden played their Hospice Cup competition with Brian Barker, Brenda Wood and David Weemys coming out as the winners.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Garden House Hospice, Letchworth.