Letchworth Garden City setting the pace in Stevenage & District Mixed Bowls League

Published: 4:15 PM June 23, 2021

Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club have the early lead in the Stevenage & District Mixed Bowls League. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The Stevenage & District Mixed Bowls League continued its progression with Letchworth Garden City setting the early pace.

Their latest success came in a 58-36 win over neighbours Howard Garden, Letchworth winning on all three rinks thanks to skips Ian Snowdon, Paul Billson and Andy Hodgson.

For Howard Garden it was the second defeat of the weekend in the league, the first game going the way of Knebworth thanks to a 51-36 victory, although at halfway there was nothing between the two.

Datchworth meanwhile enjoyed a 54-45 win away to Three Horseshoes, winning on two of the three rinks.

The top rink was that of Rachel Jones, Ian Williams and skip Neil Mean.

There was a mixed bag of results for Baldock Town.

Spencer Dean, Martin Roberts, Paul Haskins and Jamie Claydon have now reached the last 16 of the County Fours with the triple of Matt Hayzelden, Martin Roberts and Jamie Claydon also progressing.

But the club lost to Luton Co-op and Potton while they exited the national Tony Alcock Trophy with a defeat by six shots to Buntingford.