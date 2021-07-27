Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Bowls round-up: Cup runs continue and end for Letchworth

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:50 PM July 27, 2021   
A view of Bowls at Broadway Bowling Club, Worcester. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Letchworth Garden City played in two big cup matches, winning one. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club had two big cup dates to keep them entertained - with mixed success in both.

The club's men advanced to the semi-final of the Letchworth & District Cairns Cup with an 82-59 win over Datchworth, three of the four rinks resulting in victories.

Paul Billson, Andy Hodgson and Christopher Ottaway were the winning skips.

However, they exited the Stevenage & District Mixed League Knockout Cup in the last four, beaten 75-61 by St Ippolyts with rink wins for skips Ian Snowdon and Andy Hodgson.

Datchworth also lost in the East Herts League Ranson Cup, 50-25 to Welwyn Garden City, but their Green team did get some cup success after a double-header with Hertford.

They had lost the Welwyn Hatfield League match earlier in the week 31-25 but they turned it around when the two clashed in the WHBL Jubilee Cup, securing a 59-31 win.

Both rinks were successful by big scores with the top rink prize going to Graham Akers, Andrew Phillips, Derek Henley and Jim Smith.

Howard Garden meanwhile played three friendly matches, losing 37-18 away to Fairfield before defeats to Letchworth Conservative Club (62-43) and Whitethorn (59 -37).

