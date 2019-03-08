Bowls round-up: Trophy-laden end of season for Letchworth, Baldock and Willian
PUBLISHED: 09:32 20 September 2019
Archant
A busy season may be winding down but there is still plenty of silverware up for grabs across the various bowls clubs.
Following on from receiving the Manning Trophy for winning the Hertfordshire Northern Division, Letchworth Garden City's men headed to the county finals at Garston.
The team consisting of Paul Billson, Dave Haggar, Brian Bargery, Giovanni Cataldo, Christopher Ottaway, Tony Sinclair, Andy Hodgson, Ian Snowdon and travelling reserve Bob Hart played Harpenden in the morning semi-final where they picked up a win.
They couldn't keep the momentum going though and Buntingford took the title.
But their first visit to the county finals was just the latest in what has been a great year.
A spokesman said: "Overall it has a very successful season with the ladies reaching two NHWBA finals and the club team retaining the Stevenage & District Mixed League title with a game to go.
"Everyone has played their part so congratulations to all."
n Having qualified for the National Top Club final through a regional tournament, Baldock Ladies beat teams from Sussex and Cumbria to advance to the final.
Unfortunately the reigning champions from Devon proved too strong and Baldock lost 3-1 over the four disciplines.
Meanwhile in the Letchworth and District finals Baldock's men were just as dominant with victories for Darren Hickin and Paul Andrews in the Pairs and Roy Bacon, Martin Roberts and Max Mackinnon took the Triples title.
An all Baldock affair in the Singles saw Jamie Claydon beat Andrews 21-19.
n Willian Foxes held their own annual club finals with a typically high standard of bowls.
Barbara Middleton and Mick Thrush took the championship titles while Ken Savill won both the Two-wood and Novices crowns.
John Skingsley was also a double winner, winning in the Sets and the Pairs with Brian Bugden.
Willian also won the Hitchin Midweek Triples League final with the team of Middleton, Skingsley and Roy Murden beating Hitchin.
n Howard Garden beat North Herts 47-41 at home before playing their Greatorex Gala competition.
That was won by Ray Bloomfield while David Weemys took the runners-up spot.