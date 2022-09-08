Finals days brings out the best of bowls clubs

North Herts Bowls Club's finals day brought the best out of the entire club.

Held at their Norton Common home in Letchworth, numerous trophies were up for grabs.

Andy Dennis enjoyed two wins, claiming the singles against Chin Tory, and then teaming up with Tony Stone to defeat Brian Hutchings and Gill Crane in the pairs.

He almost made it three but lost in the Tembey singles to John Wigglesworth.

Robin Edmett beat Pete Moss for the over 75 trophy and Paul Riseborough beat Basil Simpkins to claim the Harold Hardy prize.

Hutchings recovered from his pairs loss to win the Triples League with Len Staples and Linda Clark

2 wood pairs - Gill Davey and Trish Jeffreys beat Tony Glenn and Mike Jeffreys for the two-wood pairs and there is still time for Jeffreys to land the singles too, the final against Rae Glenn delayed.

Baldock's club finals saw two wins each for Jamie Claydon, the second being the Aussie pairs together.

Claydon also took the singles while Morley won the sets.

Megan Mackinnon won the ladies' singles and Hayden Chambers and Aaron Heath the pairs while the handicap prizes went to Jan Turner and Hayden Chambers.

Wendy Budge (ladies' two woods) and Spenser Deane (novices cup) were the other winners.

Whitethorn's finals saw Barry Platten win the men singles, handicap singles and the pairs with C.Conlon who also took the ladies' singles.

L.Morley was the winner of the novices.

Neil Stevenson of Fairfield Bowls Club raised money for the Garden House Hospice. - Credit: FAIRFIELD BOWLS CLUB

Fairfield Bowls Club were also holding something special, a sponsored bowlathon in aid of Letchworth Garden House Hospice.

The club's Neil Stevenson played continuously for 15 hours against other bowlers from clubs across the district who played hour-long slots.

In total he played 120 ends from 7am in the morning through to 10pm, raising more than £900.

Howard Garden raised money for the hospice too with their Hospice Cup competition.

The winning team was Rose Dowsett, David Weemys and Tom O’Shaughnessy with proceeds from the match plus other contributions donated.

St Ippolyts remain top of the Stevenage Mixed League but have pulled more than nine points clear of Howard Garden albeit having played two games more.

Baldock Town are third and Riverain fourth.