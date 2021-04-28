Datchworth and Baldock lock horns as competitive bowls returns

Published: 6:00 AM April 28, 2021

Bowls games between clubs are slowly returning, with Baldock hosting Datchworth in one of the first. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Datchworth and Baldock are just two of the bowls club delighted at the return of the competitive side of their sport.

The clubs met at Baldock's green for a friendly with the hosts running out 84-45 winners.

All four triples went the way of Baldock, the biggest being a 31-8 success for P.Page, Dave Davies and Malcolm Ingram against Chris Hills, I.Williams and club skipper Stephen Arnold.

That rink was tight for five ends, with just one shot in it, before Baldock pulled clear.

Datchworth were on course for one rink success with Peter Hills' triple leading 17-11 with four ends to play. However, they lost all four to go down 19-17 to Steve Budge's team.

Datchworth had opened their season with the traditional, albeit curtailed slightly, president v captain contest.

Only 24 players were allowed on the green at any one time but there was still delight at playing once more, the result eventually going the way of the skipper as his team won by 65 shots to 42.