Bowls England's Big Weekend proved a hit for many clubs

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:30 AM May 31, 2022
Whitehorn Bowls Club held successful open days as part of Bowls England's Big Weekend.

Whitehorn Bowls Club held successful open days as part of Bowls England's Big Weekend. - Credit: WHITETHORN BOWLS

Bowls England's flagship national recruitment drive proved a hit for clubs across the region.

Whitehorn Bowls Club held successful open days as part of Bowls England's Big Weekend.

Whitehorn Bowls Club held successful open days as part of Bowls England's Big Weekend. - Credit: WHITETHORN BOWLS

Whitethorn Bowls Club in Letchworth were one of those that welcomed plenty of visitors as they look to boost their membership numbers.

Whitehorn Bowls Club held successful open days as part of Bowls England's Big Weekend.

Whitehorn Bowls Club held successful open days as part of Bowls England's Big Weekend. - Credit: WHITETHORN BOWLS

The current playing group enjoyed another big week of competition.

Pairs skipped by Angela Fabris and Barry Platten advanced in the county competitions although Chris Morley was beaten at Royston.

A friendly at home to Biggleswade St Andrews also brought a win but the ladies went down to defeat against Baldock in the North Herts League.

Whitethorn also beat Datchworth in the Men's County Top Ten competition and picked up the victory on three of the four disciplines, the only loss coming in the pairs.

Datchworth did though taste success in another county event, the Men's League, by beating Rosehill in Hoddesdon 47-20.

Rob Hazeu, George Campbell, Steve Arnold and Les Parsley won 21-10 on one rink although they were pipped to the top rink accolade by the quartet of Dickie Jackson, Steve Chamberlain, Jim Smith and Derek Henley with their 26-10 victory.

Howard Garden lost on both rinks and by 40-28 overall to Letchworth Conservative Club in the same competition but that was forgotten as they hosted their own triples tournament.

That was won by Brenda Wood, Rose Dowsett and Tony Wood.


Baldock won on all four disciplines against Bovingdon in the National Top Club while Paul Andrews, Darren Hickin and Steve Budge have all reached the last eight of the county singles.

They also won in the Stevenage & District Mixed League, beating St Ippolyts 59-41.

