Matt Hayzelden goes it alone for Baldock in Hertfordshire bowls competitions

Published: 4:38 PM July 13, 2021

Matt Hayzelden has been left to fly the flag alone for Baldock Bowls Club in the county competitions.

He was part of the triples team along with Martin Roberts and Jamie Claydon who were knocked out by Bovingdon in an extra-end shot out but he has enjoyed passage to the semi-final of the Unbadged Singles.

Baldock lost 4-2 to Royston in the County League but there was better luck in the National Top Club competition with victory over Stevenage Town in all five disciplines.

Letchworth Garden City beat Aston 54-27 in a rain-affected Stevenage & District Mixed League Knockout Cup.

Skips Tony Sinclair, Andy Hodgson and Brian Bargery all won with the fourth triple being a tie.

A league math with Stevenage Town ended with a much-closer 47-45 win, the three rinks being split with a win each and a tie.

Hodgson was again the winner for Letchworth.

The midweek team won at Stotfold and the ladies triples progressed to the next round of the Letchworth & District Knockout Cup with a win over Riverain.

Datchworth had plenty of action in the Stevenage & District Mixed League

They beat Stevenage Town 50-36 in midweek with two of the three rinks winning, the best of them being that of Barbara Williams, Julian Hales and Steve Arnold.

Another home game ended in defeat when Riverain returned to Hitchin with a 49-40 success.

Maureen Blunt, John Oliver and Arnold were the one Datchworth triple to taste success with Riverain's best rink that of Steve Phillips, Chris Hensler and Di Pearce.





There was another defeat for Datchworth as they went down 57-30 away to St Ippolytts.

The closest to success was Chris Hills, Ian Williams and Arnold who only lost two more ends than they won but still went down 18-11.

Datchworth's men did win 45-36 in the County League against Hertford.

Mike Mahoney, Rob Hazeu, Arnold and Peter Hills won their rink 20-19 and Ian Green, Steve Chamberlain, Derek Henley and Les Parsley went even better as they claimed a 25-17 success.