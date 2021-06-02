Bowls round-up: Baldock Town enjoy national and county success

Published: 9:36 AM June 2, 2021

There were plenty of celebrations for Baldock Town Bowls Club as a number of players advanced in national and county competitions.

The club's B team won in the National Two Fours, beating Potten End 26-25 on an extra end.

The result went the other way, however, in the County 10 as they lost 71-70 at home to Garston, winning the pairs with Joe Moorley and Jamie Claydon and the triples with Martin Roberts, Darren Hickin and Paul Andrews but losing in the singles and the fours.

In the other county competitions, Matt Hayzeldean won in round two of the Unbadged Singles while in the fourth round of the pairs there were victories for Darren Hickin and Andrews as well as Moorley and Claydon.

Sam Andrews and Roberts lost though as did Aaron Heath in the County Singles.

Datchworth earned a narrow 47-44 win over Aston in the Stevenage & District Mixed Bowls League.

They won two of the three rinks, coming back late on. The winning rinks were that of Annette Hutchinson, Burt Edwards and Steve Arnold with the other involving Ann Edwards, Richard Harper and Neil Mean.

Howard Garden held their club triples competition this week with Katherine Graham, David Weemys and David Grant taking the honours.