Club finals brings exciting bowls to Baldock while Datchworth hit the road
Baldock Bowls Club had the fun of their own club finals to entertain them with plenty of competitive matches.
Wendy Budge left with two titles, that of ladies' champion and ladies' handicap winner, and that feat was matched by Brian Todd who added the men's two-wood crown to his men's champion honour.
Hayden Chambers went one better, winning the Butler Cup before joining with Mike Parsons to claim the graded pairs and then taking the triples with Malcolm Ingram and Megan Mackinnon.
Jamie Claydon (sets), Jan Turner (ladies two-wood), Paul Andrews (men's handicap) and Spencer Deane and Darren Hickin (Australian pairs) were the other winners.
Meanwhile in the Letchworth & District finals, an all-Baldock clash in the singles final went the way of Robert Dempster over Joe Morley while Mike Parsons won the champion of champions.
Datchworth were on the road with a tour to Eastbourne, playing four matches and claiming a 132-109 win over Gullivers.
The others ended in defeat although the matches against Peacehaven & Telscombe and Parade were settled by just a combined nine shots.
There was also a Stevenage Mixed League game at Turkey Farm with the hosts beating Holwell 69-39.
The top rink was Jenny Holzbauer, Richard Harper and Steve Arnold.
Howard Garden played two home friendlies.
They lost 54-35 to Whitethorn before claiming an entertaining 54-32 success over Letchworth Conservative Club
The top rink was Rose Dowsett, Tom O’Shaughnessy, Derick Petengell and skip Daphne Brothers.
Some of the club's ladies also took part in the Barton-le-Clay gala, Katherine Graham finishing as runner-up.