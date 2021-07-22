Bowls round-up: Baldock delight as quartet reach county finals

Published: 9:30 AM July 22, 2021

A Baldock quartet have reached the county finals in the senior fours. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

A quartet from Baldock Bowls Club have reached the county final.

The senior four of Ian McKinnon, Matt Hayzelden, Martin Roberts and Robert Dempster beat a squad from Whitethorn to reach the showcase occasion.

There was success in the County League too against Aston and the County Championship against Letchworth, an 80-44 win.

The victories continued in the National Two Fours, beating Bishop's Stortford 37-15 but the ladies lost in all four disciplines of the Top Club competition.

Datchworth's team of Barbara Williams, Janet Akers, Ann Edwards and Chris Hills lost 25-9 in the County League to Hertford Castle but there was better news elsewhere.

Knebworth Yellows were beaten 31-29 by the Greens in Division One of the Welwyn Hatfield Bowls League, the top rink that of Rob Hazeu, Mike Mahoney and Jim Smith who won 15-11.

It proved to be a profitable week in the league with victories across the board.

The Greens also beat Welwyn Garden City Knights 34-32 in the league's John Brown Trophy while the Division Two Yellows saw off Shire Park 40-33.

In the East Herts League the Blues beat Welwyn Bucks 52-12 in Division One, the top rink prize being edged by Mike Mahoney, Steve Arnold and Les Parsley, while in Division Two the Golds beat Hertingfordbury 33-32.

And there was a victory too in the Stevenage & District Mixed League as Aston lost at Turkey Farm 65-37.

All three rinks won with the best of them the trio of Janet Akers, Burt Edwards and Derek Henley.

They stormed out to a 5-0 lead after three ends and never looked back, eventually winning 24-10.

Dickie Jackson, Ann Edwards and Peter Hills won 22-16 while Maureen Blunt, Ken Ryder and Steve Arnold were 19-11 victors.

Howard Garden were also in SML action with a trip to Holwell.

They led for the majority of it too but the last four ends proved costly as the hosts came back to win 56-43. George Liddle, Daphne Brothers and Bill Lindsay were the only winning rink for the visitors.

There was better news in two friendlies. Howard Garden won on all rinks in a 53-37 success against Whitethorn while a visit to Kimpton resulted in a 39-30 success.