Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Bowls round-up: Baldock delight as quartet reach county finals

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:30 AM July 22, 2021   
A view of Bowls at Broadway Bowling Club, Worcester. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

A Baldock quartet have reached the county finals in the senior fours. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

A quartet from Baldock Bowls Club have reached the county final.

The senior four of Ian McKinnon, Matt Hayzelden, Martin Roberts and Robert Dempster beat a squad from Whitethorn to reach the showcase occasion.

There was success in the County League too against Aston and the County Championship against Letchworth, an 80-44 win.

The victories continued in the National Two Fours, beating Bishop's Stortford 37-15 but the ladies lost in all four disciplines of the Top Club competition.

Datchworth's team of Barbara Williams, Janet Akers, Ann Edwards and Chris Hills lost 25-9 in the County League to Hertford Castle but there was better news elsewhere.

Knebworth Yellows were beaten 31-29 by the Greens in Division One of the Welwyn Hatfield Bowls League, the top rink that of Rob Hazeu, Mike Mahoney and Jim Smith who won 15-11.

It proved to be a profitable week in the league with victories across the board.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes after Stevenage Forum co-founder dies
  2. 2 Controversial plan for 600 homes forges ahead
  3. 3 Girl reportedly touched by man while walking home from school
  1. 4 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Have your say on future of high street parking
  3. 6 Have your say on future projects to optimise Letchworth's Greenway
  4. 7 Councillors deemed 'foolhardy' after being pinged by Test and Trace during meeting
  5. 8 Chicken for England! Fast food branch shares inside scoop on feeding our Euros squad
  6. 9 Helicopter and armed police hunt weapon suspects
  7. 10 Hairdressers raise hundreds for hospice

The Greens also beat Welwyn Garden City Knights 34-32 in the league's John Brown Trophy while the Division Two Yellows saw off Shire Park 40-33.

In the East Herts League the Blues beat Welwyn Bucks 52-12 in Division One, the top rink prize being edged by Mike Mahoney, Steve Arnold and Les Parsley, while in Division Two the Golds beat Hertingfordbury 33-32.

And there was a victory too in the Stevenage & District Mixed League as Aston lost at Turkey Farm 65-37.

All three rinks won with the best of them the trio of Janet Akers, Burt Edwards and Derek Henley.

They stormed out to a 5-0 lead after three ends and never looked back, eventually winning 24-10.

Dickie Jackson, Ann Edwards and Peter Hills won 22-16 while Maureen Blunt, Ken Ryder and Steve Arnold were 19-11 victors.

Howard Garden were also in SML action with a trip to Holwell.

They led for the majority of it too but the last four ends proved costly as the hosts came back to win 56-43.  George Liddle, Daphne Brothers and Bill Lindsay were the only winning rink for the visitors.

There was better news in two friendlies. Howard Garden won on all rinks in a 53-37 success against Whitethorn while a visit to Kimpton resulted in a 39-30 success.

Bowls
Datchworth News
Letchworth Garden City News
Baldock News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated incident outside Wetherspoon's St

Wetherspoons confirms permanent closure of The Standard Bearer

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
GP surgeries in Stevenage

NHS

How did your Stevenage GP score in annual NHS patient survey?

Charles Thomson

person
There are concerns for the future of Stevenage's Box Wood

Body found in Stevenage woodland

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
One carriageway of the A507 is closed after an accident this afternoon (July 16)

A507 at standstill after reported accident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus