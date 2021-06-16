Bowls round-up: Baldock enjoy county progression with six teams marching on

Published: 6:00 AM June 16, 2021

Baldock Bowls Club continue to enjoy progression in the county competitions with six teams advancing to the next stage.

The teams skippered by Matt Hayzelden, Rob Dempster and Dave Davies have reached the third round of the Triples, while Martin Roberts, Jamie Claydon and Brian Todd’s squads have reached the third round of the Fours,

On Sunday we travelled to St Neots where we won on all four rinks for a total of 75 shots to 53.

Datchworth’s men opened up the new County League with defeat on the road to Cheshunt, going down 35-30.

Ian Green, John Oliver, Steve Chamberlain and Les Parsley won 18-16 on their rink but defeat on the other gave Cheshunt the spoils.

Datchworth did win 98-68 in a friendly though at Buntingford, Neil Mean, Richard Penton and John Oliver the top rink.

Howard Garden bowed out of the Stevenage Mixed League Knockout Cup, losing 64-57 to St Ippolyts.

They fared better in a friendly at Shephalbury, winning 63-49 with the to prink that of Katherine Graham, Sandra Jordan and Tony Wood.