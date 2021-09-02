Bowls round-up: Baldock produce solid performances at national championships

Published: 3:45 PM September 2, 2021

Baldock Bowls Club got a couple of wins at the National Championships in Royal Leamington Spa. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Baldock had plenty of representation at the Bowls England National Championships and all of them gave a very good account of themselves.

The senior fours rink of Ian MacInnon, Martin Roberts, Paul Haskins and Rob Dempster beat Essex 18-12 but falling to a quartet from Kent and there was one win for Sam Andrews and his partner from Hemel Hempstead in the junior pairs, a 23-11 victory over Oxfordshire, before they to lost in the next round, this time to Sussex.

St Ippolyts Bowls Club men and women both had reasons to celebrate.

The men have won Division B North in the County League while the ladies were runners-up in the equivalent division, meaning both will now go to the finals day on Saturday, to be held at Royston.

The club who come out of the day as champions will then represent the north division against their east counterparts at Garston on September 19.

Letchworth Garden City have put together a couple of victories In the Stevenage & District Mixed League.

They beat Knebworth 58-42 with rink wins for skips Ian Snowdon and Haidee Castle while a trip to Letchworth Conservative Club ended with a 71-56 success and wins for skips Jill and Bob Rogan.

Howard Garden's penultimate SML match away to St.Ippolyts ended in a 71-54 success for the hosts.

Datchworth's Gold team managed to avoid relegation from Division Two of the East Herts League after a win over Aston.

They needed four points which they got from a rink win for Ian Green, Phil Berry and Ian Williams and a 42-34 overall success.

However, they lost 58-40 away to Stevenage in a SML match losing on all three rinks.