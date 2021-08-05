Double county success sends Baldock to National Championship finals

Published: 2:00 PM August 5, 2021

Baldock's winning team in the senior fours at the county finals. - Credit: BALDOCK BC

Baldock Bowls Club will have double representation in the National Championships after fabulous county success.

The senior fours team of Martin Roberts, Ian McKinnon, Paul Haskins and Rob Dempster battled back from 12-1 down to win the final while Sam Andrews won the junior pairs with a partner from Hemel Hempstead.

In the National Top Club Baldock won on three of the five disciplines against Buntingford but lost to the same club in the National Two Fours winning by three shots.

There were a couple of good wins for Letchworth Garden City in league action.

They beat Royston 41-37 in the Herts Men’s League (North) while the Stevenage & District Mixed League game with Howard Garden led to a 49-44 success.

Brian Bargery won rinks in both games with Andy Hodgson successful against Howard Garden.

The latter also lost 46-40 to Riverain in the SML and 51-36 against Baldock in the County League but there they did enjoy some success with a 40-26 victory over Aston, winning on both rinks.

Datchworth's ladies suffered a 30-16 loss at home to Bishop's Stortford in the County League and the club's luck didn't improve in Division Two of the East Herts League as the Golds lost 46-27 at Sawbridgeworth Reds, losing on both rinks.

There was better news in a friendly game though as Kimpton were beaten at Turkey Farm 65-31.

They won on all three rinks with Janet Akers, Phil Holzbauer and Graham Akers the best of them.